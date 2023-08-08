Lauren James apologises for Lionesses red card with vow to ‘learn from my experience’

England reached the quarter-finals by beating Nigeria on penalties after a 0-0 draw, but spent extra-time down to ten players after VAR spotted James’ stamped on Michelle Alozie’s back after losing the ball.

After the game, Alozie stated her “respect” for the Lionesses star via social media. She tweeted: “We are playing on the world’s stage. This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments. All respect for Lauren James.”

James, who may miss the rest of the tournament if FIFA extend her initial one-game suspension, replied: “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened.

“Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”

An England statement added: “Lauren is really sorry for her actions which led to the red card and is full of remorse. It is wholly out of character for her.

“We will be supporting Lauren throughout and will be putting forward representation on her behalf. We fully respect FIFA’s disciplinary process and will not be making any further comment until after any decision has been made.”

Chelsea’s James, 21, enjoyed a stunning start to the tournament, scoring three goals and registering three assists as England topped their group, but her 87th-minute dismissal against Nigeria has now overshadowed her performances in Australia.

England face Colombia in their quarter-final on Saturday in Sydney.