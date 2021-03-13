Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh Join Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil

Per a report from Deadline, Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Yeoh are the latest stars to join the cast of Netflix’s adaptation of The School For Good and Evil. Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sofia Wyle and Sophia Anne Caruso are also set to star in Paul Feig’s new film. After years of directing influential comedies, it seems as though Feig is trying to shake up his filmography, since this YA adaptation is a marked difference from his last film, Last Christmas, which was also completely separate from A Simple Favor.

The School for Good and Evil is the first in the bestseller fantasy book series by Soman Chainani. Set in the fictional location of the Endless Woods, the novel follows best friends Sophie and Agatha at the titular School for Good and Evil. The institution helps to train lost children to become fairytale heroes or villains, where it is unclear which friend will choose which path.

Caruso and Wylie, two young newcomers to watch, star as best friends Sophie and Agatha. Caruso is best known for her award-winning turn in the musical adaptation of Beetlejuice, and Wylie currently stars in the Disney+ hit series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Maybe Feig could find a way to throw a couple of songs in here for these incredible singers? Theron is all set to play Lady Lesso, the Dean for the School of Evil, with Washington as Professor Clarissa Dovey, the Dean for the School of Good. Fishburne and Yeoh have been cast as School Master Rafal and Professor Emma Anemone, respectively.

Both Fishburne and Yeoh are going to be super busy the next few months, with Fishburne tied to the Black-ish spinoff Old-ish for ABC, and Yeoh starring in Hulu’s sci-fi Boss Level as well as Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The School For Good and Evil is currently filming in Northern Ireland, and is set to premiere on Netflix in 2022.

