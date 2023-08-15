43
Romeo Lavia set for medical as Chelsea strike £58m deal with Southampton

The Belgian international will soon become the second signing the Blues have made in that position this week, following the British record £115m capture of Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea are believed to have struck a deal worth an initial £55m for the 19-year-old, potentially rising to £58m by way of add-ons.


