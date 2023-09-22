38
Lawrence Dallaglio column: England need to show their ruthless streak and get the tries flowing once again

E

very single England player still has a point to prove at this World Cup.

Games like tomorrow’s clash against a team ranked 22nd in the world are not that difficult to navigate in any situation for a team like England. Add in the fact that England are still trying to prove their full ability and find their attacking groove, then this should not be a tough match to negotiate.

A much-changed team will see players making their first appearances and looking to impress Steve Borthwick.


