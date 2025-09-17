Lebo M Launches Tribute to Joseph Shabalala – Internationally acclaimed Lebo M, the Grammy Award-winning, Oscar-nominated music maestro behind Disney’s The Lion King, will host the official launch of Honouring Joseph Shabalala. This will take place on Saturday, 20 September 2025, at Nu Metro VIP Cinemas, Ballito Junction. The event is in partnership with Ukhozi FM.

The launch will feature the world premiere of Nkosinathi Shabalala’s music video ‘Imisebenzi.‘ Celebrating the legacy of the legendary Joseph Shabalala, founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Guests will enjoy welcome drinks from 6:30 PM, with the program commencing at 7:15 PM. The launch is presented by Lebo M, highlighting his personal tribute to Shabalala.

Joseph Shabalala’s artistry took South African music from the streets of Ladysmith to the world’s biggest stages. Winning multiple Grammy Awards and sharing the spirit of isicathamiya with global audiences. With Honouring Joseph Shabalala, Lebo M has created a platform to celebrate Shabalala’s influence. To preserve African heritage through music, storytelling, and live performance.

Following the launch, the Heritage Day Tribute Concert on Wednesday, 24 September 2025, at the Durban Playhouse will feature performances by South Africa’s top artists; These include Big Zulu, Khuzani, Blaq Diamond, Sjava, Boity Thulo, Mnqobi Yazo, Naima Kay, Thee Legacy, and Nkosinathi Shabalala, hosted by MC Minnie Dlamini.

Launch Event – Premiere of Nkosinathi Shabalala’s ‘Imisebenzi’

Date: Saturday, 20 September 2025

Venue: Nu Metro VIP Cinemas 1 & 2, Ballito Junction, KwaZulu-Natal

Time: Welcome drinks – 6:30 PM | Program – 7:15 PM

Presented by: Lebo M

About Lebo M

Lebo M is a Grammy Award-winning, Oscar-nominated composer, producer, and philanthropist. His work on Disney’s The Lion King franchise has captivated audiences worldwide. A son of Soweto, Lebo M has produced the opening and closing ceremonies of the FIFA World Cup. He spearheaded humanitarian projects, and created platforms to honour African legends while preserving Africa’s rich cultural heritage.

