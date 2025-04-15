Lebo M live in Concert with Hans Zimmer – Prepare for a first of its kind live concert event as Grammy Award-winning Lebo M takes to the stage in Cape Town. The concert will be held on Friday, 18 April 2025 at the prestigious Grand Arena at GrandWest. This comes 30 years after the iconic chant Nants’ ingonyama put African music on the global stage.

Featuring special guest Hans Zimmer, the concert will be the culmination of a week of events celebrating African talent. Empowering the next generation of artists to succeed in the digital age. Bridging continents through music.

Renowned composer, singer, songwriter, and music producer, Lebo M, will be joined by an all-star lineup including MiCasa. Included are The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, The Soweto Spiritual Singers, The Ndlovu Youth Choir, Nkosinathi Shabalala and Refi Sings.

Lebo M – Celebrating nearly 40 years in music and film

Celebrating nearly 40 years in music and film, Lebo M’s journey began with The Power of One. He also reached global acclaim with Disney’s The Lion King. Lebo M is also an Oscar nominee and Grammy winner. He continues to reshape how African music is experienced worldwide through his pioneering work. Globally recognized for his role in bringing African music to the world, he has achieved this as a composer, producer, and performer.

Now, for one unforgettable night, ‘Lebo M Live with Special Guest Hans Zimmer’ will take audiences on an emotional and nostalgic journey. Celebrating Lebo M’s remarkable career and cultural impact.

Lebo M shares his excitement. “My music is, and always will be, rooted in home soil. I couldn’t be more excited about staging my first live concert season in Cape Town. The music from The Lion King touched hearts and minds around the world. It continues to provide an inspirational platform. Uplifting local talent and inspiring the next generation of creators.”

” We celebrate a lifelong partnership, brotherhood, and friendship. Our journey began with creating films about Africa. This, at a time when few were willing to do this,” adds Hans Zimmer.

Don’t miss this historic event! Witness two of the world’s most renowned musicians perform together for the first time on African soil in a night of pure musical magic.

Tickets are available for purchase from ticketmaster.co.za or here at LeboM Live

