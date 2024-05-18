Leeds vs Southampton: Championship play-off final date, kick-off time, tickets, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Following their respective relegations last term, both second-tier heavyweights will now get the chance to make an immediate comeback to the top-flight by winning the so-called ‘richest game in football’ at Wembley, where they would join champions Leicester and runners-up Ipswich.
Both Leeds and Southampton successfully negotiated home semi-final second-leg ties with relative ease after initial tense but tame goalless draws on the road, with Daniel Farke’s side thumping Norwich 4-0 on Thursday night courtesy of goals Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville – a result which cost Canaries boss David Wagner his job less than 24 hours later.
Leeds will face a tough test in their bid to make it sixth time lucky in the play-offs, with Southampton soaring with confidence after brushing aside West Brom 3-1 on Friday thanks to Adam Armstrong’s brace and a Will Smallbone opener at St Mary’s, where crowd clashes after the game marred an otherwise memorable night.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Leeds vs Southampton is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Sunday May 26, 2024.
Where to watch Leeds vs Southampton
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Leeds vs Southampton tickets
Leeds have received an allocation of 35,796 for the east side at Wembley and tickets go on sale at 10:30am BST on Saturday, May 19.
Southampton, meanwhile, have 35,667 tickets at the west side of the stadium and will put them on sale from 11am on Saturday.
Leeds vs Southampton team news
Leeds will remain without long-term absentee Pascal Struijk (groin) at Wembley, though Patrick Bamford could return from a knee problem that ruled him out of both games against Norwich as well as the final two matches of the regular season.
Wilfried Gnonto was fit to start Thursday’s second leg after a knock, with Joel Piroe returning to the starting XI in attack.
Connor Roberts and Dan James both returned in the first leg against Norwich, though Stuart Dallas sadly retired in April after a lengthy injury battle.
Southampton did not risk Che Adams (calf) against West Brom, but manager Russell Martin has already confirmed that the Scottish striker will be involved at Wembley.
Injury boost: Southampton expect key striker Che Adams to be fit for Wembley role
Ross Stewart should also be ready after a knock, while top scorer Armstrong was as dangerous as ever against the Baggies at home despite a small issue suffered in the first leg.
Gavin Bazunu, Juan Larios and Stuart Armstrong are all sidelined for Southampton.
Leeds vs Southampton prediction
This is a fascinating, high-profile battle between the sides that finished third and fourth respectively in the Championship this season and will have each been gutted not to earn automatic promotion straight back to the Premier League.
It is a game packed full of fascinating subplots, not least Russell Martin going up against his old Norwich boss in Daniel Farke in the dugout.
Play-off finals can often be very nervy and cagey affairs, but we think this’ll buck the trend with plenty of goals between two attacking sides who will be eager to put on a show.
Last year’s showpiece was a thrilling affair between Coventry and Luton that went all the way to penalties and we think the same could well happen here, with Leeds maybe just edging proceedings to avenge their successive losses to the Saints and secure another return to the big time.
Leeds to win on penalties after a 2-2 draw.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Southampton won both league matches between the sides earlier this season, triumphing 3-1 on home soil in September before winning 2-1 at Elland Road on the final day – ending any hope of Leeds snatching automatic promotion in the process.
Leeds have only won one of the last five meetings, a 1-0 victory in the Premier League at Elland Road in February 2023.
Leeds vs Southampton match odds
Odds via bet365 (subject to change).
