Leeds vs Southampton: Championship play-off final date, kick-off time, tickets, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2024-05-18Last Updated: 2024-05-18
347 3 minutes read

Following their respective relegations last term, both second-tier heavyweights will now get the chance to make an immediate comeback to the top-flight by winning the so-called ‘richest game in football’ at Wembley, where they would join champions Leicester and runners-up Ipswich.

Both Leeds and Southampton successfully negotiated home semi-final second-leg ties with relative ease after initial tense but tame goalless draws on the road, with Daniel Farke’s side thumping Norwich 4-0 on Thursday night courtesy of goals Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville – a result which cost Canaries boss David Wagner his job less than 24 hours later.

Leeds will face a tough test in their bid to make it sixth time lucky in the play-offs, with Southampton soaring with confidence after brushing aside West Brom 3-1 on Friday thanks to Adam Armstrong’s brace and a Will Smallbone opener at St Mary’s, where crowd clashes after the game marred an otherwise memorable night.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Leeds vs Southampton is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Sunday May 26, 2024.

Where to watch Leeds vs Southampton

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Leeds vs Southampton tickets

Leeds have received an allocation of 35,796 for the east side at Wembley and tickets go on sale at 10:30am BST on Saturday, May 19.

Southampton, meanwhile, have 35,667 tickets at the west side of the stadium and will put them on sale from 11am on Saturday.

Leeds vs Southampton team news

Leeds will remain without long-term absentee Pascal Struijk (groin) at Wembley, though Patrick Bamford could return from a knee problem that ruled him out of both games against Norwich as well as the final two matches of the regular season.


