Legally speaking ZW: Bridging continents through transcontinental legal dialogue in Russia

In an era marked by rapid digital transformation and cross-border collaboration, the demand for informed, accessible legal discourse has never been more urgent. Legally Speaking ZW—Zimbabwe’s leading platform for unpacking legal, commercial, and governance matters—continues to assert its position at the forefront of global conversations on law and policy.

The platform is set to be represented at the prestigious Global Digital Forum in Russia, an international convergence of thought leaders, innovators, and policymakers shaping the future of the digital information economy. At this high-level forum, Legally Speaking ZW will engage in pivotal discussions on media plurality, narrative formation, and the legal profession’s vital role in upholding ethical standards in the digital space.

Spearheading this initiative is the Zimbabwe Legal Trio—three accomplished legal practitioners, Lisa Sibanda, Patience Nkomo, and Sandra Dzwani—who bring a unique blend of legal acumen and a shared commitment to leveraging the law as a force for public empowerment and sustainable development.

This moment marks a significant milestone for Legally Speaking ZW as a brand and for Zimbabwe’s growing footprint in global legal and policy dialogue. It affirms that African legal voices are not only participating in, but helping to shape, the future of responsible innovation and international cooperation.

Back home, the platform is preparing to expand its reach with the launch of a new weekly legal radio show on ZiFM Stereo. The program will translate complex legal topics into clear, everyday language, offering valuable insights into corporate law, labour rights, commercial litigation, and the legal frameworks underpinning business in Zimbabwe and beyond.

At the heart of Legally Speaking ZW is a powerful belief: legal knowledge should not be confined to courtrooms or corporate boardrooms—it is a public good. The team’s mission is unwavering: to make the law make sense. With pride, they champion their mantra:

Simplified. Demystified. Amplified.

As the team readies for their presentation at the Global Digital Forum and the debut of their ZiFM Stereo show, they extend an invitation to professionals, entrepreneurs, students, and citizens alike to join the movement. Together, they aim to build a legally literate Zimbabwe—one conversation at a time.

— The Legally Speaking ZW Team

Follow @LegallySpeakingZW on social media for updates on their Global Digital Forum TED Talk and ZiFM Stereo radio show.

