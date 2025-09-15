37
Legends Charity Game: Who is playing, squads, kick-off time and how to watch Portugal vs World XI today

2025-09-15Last Updated: 2025-09-15
A star-studded charity football match featuring several Premier League legends and boxing icon Oleksandr Usyk hopes to raise over €1million (£860,000) for major non-profits.

It is expected to be the first in a series of charity matches contested at Sporting’s Estadio Jose Alvalade every year until 2030, when Portugal co-host the World Cup.

Long-time Real Madrid defender Pepe, who retired following last year’s European Championship to cap a career spanning more than two decades, will also line up for the hosts.

With plans for a full turn-out at the 50,000-capacity stadium in Lisbon and “millions” more expected to tune in around the globe, the event has been described by organisers as a “rallying cry for unity, compassion, and purpose.”

A statement on the official website added that “every goal scored, every cheer from the stands, and every donation raised will help transform lives across Ukraine, Portugal and around the world.”

Date, kick-off time and venue

The 2025 Legends Charity Game is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off today on Monday, September 15.

The match will take place at Sporting’s Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

Where to watch Legends Charity Game

TV channel: The game will not be shown live on television in in the UK.

Live stream: However, all the action will be streamed live and for free on the ITVX website and app, with build-up starting at 7pm.


