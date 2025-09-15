Legends Charity Game: Who is playing, squads, kick-off time and how to watch Portugal vs World XI today
A star-studded charity football match featuring several Premier League legends and boxing icon Oleksandr Usyk hopes to raise over €1million (£860,000) for major non-profits.
It is expected to be the first in a series of charity matches contested at Sporting’s Estadio Jose Alvalade every year until 2030, when Portugal co-host the World Cup.
Long-time Real Madrid defender Pepe, who retired following last year’s European Championship to cap a career spanning more than two decades, will also line up for the hosts.
With plans for a full turn-out at the 50,000-capacity stadium in Lisbon and “millions” more expected to tune in around the globe, the event has been described by organisers as a “rallying cry for unity, compassion, and purpose.”
A statement on the official website added that “every goal scored, every cheer from the stands, and every donation raised will help transform lives across Ukraine, Portugal and around the world.”
Date, kick-off time and venue
The 2025 Legends Charity Game is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off today on Monday, September 15.
The match will take place at Sporting’s Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.
Where to watch Legends Charity Game
TV channel: The game will not be shown live on television in in the UK.
Live stream: However, all the action will be streamed live and for free on the ITVX website and app, with build-up starting at 7pm.
According to the event’s official website, which contains other streaming options for viewers around the globe, an English language live stream will also be available in the UK from 7pm on the YouTube channel FUTBIN.
Legends Charity Game squads
Ex-Portuguese midfielder-turned-coach Costinha has been charged with managing a team full of his country’s best players from years gone by.
- Pepe
- Ricardo Carvalho
- Fabio Coentrao
- Jose Bosingwa
- Jorge Andrade
- Eliseu
- Bruno Alves
- Luis Figo
- Deco
- Dani
- Simao
- Maniche
- Tiago Mendes
- Nani
- Ricardo Quaresma
- Nuno Gomes
- Helder Postiga
- Pauleta
With legendary Brazilian full-back Roberto Carlos in the role of player-manager, the World Legends squad boasts some of football history’s top talents from around the globe as well as one surprise entrant…
- Petr Cech
- Edwin van der Sar
- Marco Materazzi
- Javier Zanetti
- Carles Puyol
- John Terry
- Kaka
- Youri Djorkaeff
- Gaizka Mendieta
- Krasimir Balakov
- Gheorghe Hagi
- Christian Karembeu
- Giorgos Karagounis
- Marek Hamsik
- Alessandro Del Piero
- Henrik Larsson
- Michael Owen
- Javier Saviola
- Hristo Stoichkov
That’s right; in addition to some of football’s most well-known names, Ukrainian boxing legend and undisputed heavyweight champion Usyk will take part in the match, with his Usyk Foundation one of several groups partnered with the event.
Special guest: Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk will play in the Legends Charity Game in Lisbon
Getty Images
Legends Charity Game prediction
One wonders what position Usyk will be deployed in, and the impact the big boxer may have in whatever minutes he is afforded.
Regardless, his World Legends team-mates and their Portuguese counterparts bring plenty of footballing firepower themselves.
Some, like former Napoli midfielder and current Slovakian national team assistant Marek Hamsik, and ex-Real Madrid man Fabio Coentrao, are still in their late 30s.
The majority, however, are in their mid-40s to late 50s, while Romanian great Gheorghe Hagi turned 60 earlier this year.
We probably shouldn’t expect a high-octane affair, then, but there will surely be a few flicks and tricks on display as well as a smattering of goals as both sets of legends look to put on a good show for fans in this charity fundraiser.
Source link