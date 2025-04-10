37
2
22
18
3
38
32
48
14
35
49
9
13
8
43
34
33
16
29
5
46
24
23
40
26
39
30
31
20
44
25
11
1
10
4
15
Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea FC: Conference League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds

Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea FC: Conference League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds

2025-04-10Last Updated: 2025-04-10
346 2 minutes read

The Blues have won nine of nine games in the competition this season and will be confident of making that 10, and then next week 11, in the Polish capital.

The likes of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson were given a rest at the weekend with this fixture in mind, and Enzo Maresca knows the path to the final is more than favourable should this test be navigated.

Legia beat Real Betis in the first matchday of this season, in quite a scalp, but have otherwise produced inconsistent results before seeing off Molde after extra time in the previous round.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 5.45pm BST kick-off tonight, Thursday, April 10, 2025.

The match will take place at Stadion Jozefa Pilsudskiego.

Legia’s fans support their team during the Europa Conference

AP

Where to watch Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.

Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea team news

Enzo Maresca surprised a few over the weekend by rotating the likes of Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Levi Colwill, and Marc Cucurella out of his starting lineup for the 0-0 draw at Brentford, with this game in mind.

The Blues will, therefore, name as strong a team as possible, with only Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia, though neither are registered for the Conference League squad.

Legia warmed up for this game with a 2-1 win away at Gornik Zabrze, in which Luquinhas scored both goals. The Brazilian winger will start again on Thursday, supporting Ryoya Morishita, who has scored five goals in his last eight games.

Cole Palmer will start in Warsaw

Getty Images

Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea prediction

Chelsea are firm favourites for a reason and this should be another relatively easy walk in the park, albeit a frosty one.


Source link

2025-04-10Last Updated: 2025-04-10
346 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Everton vs Bournemouth: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Everton vs Bournemouth: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2023-05-24
England to honour Sven-Goran Eriksson with tribute ahead of Finland clash at Wembley

England to honour Sven-Goran Eriksson with tribute ahead of Finland clash at Wembley

2024-09-10
Guglielmo Vicario injury: Tottenham rocked by major new blow as goalkeeper undergoes ankle surgery

Guglielmo Vicario injury: Tottenham rocked by major new blow as goalkeeper undergoes ankle surgery

2024-11-25
Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea make Osimhen move; Toney sends Arsenal reminder; Werner to Spurs fee; Man United

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea make Osimhen move; Toney sends Arsenal reminder; Werner to Spurs fee; Man United

2024-01-07
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo