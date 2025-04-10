Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea FC: Conference League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds
The Blues have won nine of nine games in the competition this season and will be confident of making that 10, and then next week 11, in the Polish capital.
The likes of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson were given a rest at the weekend with this fixture in mind, and Enzo Maresca knows the path to the final is more than favourable should this test be navigated.
Legia beat Real Betis in the first matchday of this season, in quite a scalp, but have otherwise produced inconsistent results before seeing off Molde after extra time in the previous round.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 5.45pm BST kick-off tonight, Thursday, April 10, 2025.
The match will take place at Stadion Jozefa Pilsudskiego.
Where to watch Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports.
Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.
Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea team news
Enzo Maresca surprised a few over the weekend by rotating the likes of Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Levi Colwill, and Marc Cucurella out of his starting lineup for the 0-0 draw at Brentford, with this game in mind.
The Blues will, therefore, name as strong a team as possible, with only Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia, though neither are registered for the Conference League squad.
Legia warmed up for this game with a 2-1 win away at Gornik Zabrze, in which Luquinhas scored both goals. The Brazilian winger will start again on Thursday, supporting Ryoya Morishita, who has scored five goals in his last eight games.
Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea prediction
Chelsea are firm favourites for a reason and this should be another relatively easy walk in the park, albeit a frosty one.
Legia will make it as hard as possible for their biggest games in years, but the squad Enzo Maresca can take to the Polish capital should get the job done before a return leg at Stamford Bridge.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
This is the first competitive meeting between the two teams.
Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea match odds
Legia Warsaw to qualify: 7/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
