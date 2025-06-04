Leicester City have a big problem: change is expensive

The overspend on wages, the poor recruitment, the strategic failings – supporters deserve to learn how recovery will be planned

Monday, 7 April was the low point of Leicester City’s desperate season. It wasn’t just that they became the first team in the top four tiers of English football to lose eight home league games in a row without scoring. It wasn’t just that Ruud van Nistelrooy had talked about a fast start in a must-win game and they found themselves 2-0 down after 11 minutes.

Leicester’s starting XI that evening contained only one of the 10 players they had recruited since promotion at a cost of roughly £80m. It contained only one outfielder who had been signed the previous season – Conor Coady. Eight outfield players who had proven themselves incapable of survival in 2022-23 started the match and they were two years older and seemingly less wise. There is rolling a die and hoping for the best and there is rolling a die and hoping for a seven.

The decline of Leicester can be reasonably spun as a cautionary tale for every ambitious non-elite club who achieves their miracle. You assemble a brilliant team, you fight at the top, you win and you inspire. But then you quickly learn that yesterday means everything and nothing. The memories of 2015-16 and beyond cannot be taken away. It is just as well: everything else has been ripped up.

Jamie Vardy is a free agent after leaving the Foxes at the end of his contract (Photo: Getty)

But that lets them off the hook: blame the players, not the game. High-end success may not have been repeatable or sustainable, but competence, in the right hands, is. This is a case study of following bad decisions with worse ones. It ends in toxicity, a plane buzzing over your own stadium with a message of mutiny pulled along behind it.

Leicester (with the help of Nick de Marco QC) ran from their problems and now they have nowhere to hide. The charges that every rival felt were overdue have now landed and are likely to produce a heavy points deduction. Leicester argued that they existed in a hinterland, neither Premier League nor EFL. No man’s land is the natural habitat for now.

Paying the price for past excess is no fun. The greatest damage to Leicester’s reputation and financial health was done three, four, five years ago: the wage increases to keep key players, the pursuit of the Champions League under Brendan Rodgers, the poor transfer business of 2021. Relegation with the seventh-highest wage bill in the country was a gross negligence issue.

And, most gallingly, the players who retired or left for nothing: Wes Morgan, Youri Tielemans, Kelechi Iheanacho, Dennis Praet, Marc Albrighton, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Ayoze Perez, Nampalys Mendy, Christian Fuchs. Each was either a marker of a dying age or proof of a recruitment misstep. Some clubs can absorb this number of failures; Leicester never could.

The great frustration of supporters is that a difficult situation has been exacerbated by every guilty party. Losing Enzo Maresca was unfortunate – appointing a former Nottingham Forest coach who had kept a club up through defensive football was not. The inability to attract Graham Potter and David Moyes, and the extraordinary gamble upon Van Nistelrooy, was a death knell for the season.

This week, Van Nistelrooy let it be known that he is still to talk to his employers about his future. The expectation is that he must leave, but his contract runs until 2027 and thus will be costly for a club who can ill-afford any extravagance. Any sensible replacement might want to know the extent of the likely points deduction damage before signing up. That is expensive too: the only effective way to offset caution is with money.

Jon Rudkin, the now unpopular director of football, has enough questions to answer to last the entire summer. But the most pertinent is why a club who knew they were sailing close to the wind spent £20m on a central midfielder (Oliver Skipp) a fortnight before the transfer window closed, £13m on an unproven central defender in Caleb Okoli (three league starts since November), used one of their two loan spots on a forward (Odsonne Edouard) who played 25 league minutes, and spent £4m on another central midfielder who played less than a minute in all competitions (Michael Golding).

The usual advice is to look up the food chain, but many of Leicester’s players deserve their own censure here. Perhaps the defining image of the season was the grainy video of players on a Christmas party in Copenhagen in November while someone held a banner that read “ENZO I MISS U”. You need fight and unwavering commitment to survive as a promoted club. That night gave the impression that too few here possessed the will or the stomach for it.

Leicester’s biggest immediate problem: change is expensive. The managerial situation will be costly. The loss of Jamie Vardy (another free transfer) means that the highest goalscorer from last season still at the club is 33-year-old Jordan Ayew. There are two players with obvious sale value (Bilal El Khannouss and Mads Hermansen), but Leicester have already lost two goalkeepers and El Khannouss was their highest chance creator and assist provider.

This is how failure lays across you like a weighted blanket; it doubles over and folds and tucks into the spaces where potential is supposed to build. The wage bill has been greatly reduced but is still too high vs performance. The players that Leicester would like to move on most are likely to have few takers on permanent deals at prices that would avoid only causing more pain because they have to be replaced.

And so the principal task for this summer becomes far less tangible: reforming trust and a connection with supporters who have just sat through the worst home run of any English league team in history. Leicester’s statement regarding their charges led with a lede-burying “is pleased that it successfully defended” line.

I think that was a mistake. Supporters know more than anyone else how much has gone awry here. They have seen the wastage in action and have watched, in gory detail, its results.

Running a football club, particularly over the summer, in an exercise in PR and excitement titillation. Here, they have seen too much for that to work.

Leicester fans need the truth. This club flourished because it punched above its weight and took supporters on a journey. Only by reconnecting the disparate, discorded strands can it realistically hope to take them on a journey of recovery.

Nobody should pretend that what comes next will not be painful. Talk them through the hardest calls and why they are necessary.

The new manager cannot be sold a dream. Every player must buy into a rebuild. Shortcuts should be abandoned. Academy players should get their chance. Leicester found out what happens if you try to come back quicker. Now it is only important to come back stronger.