I went to Leicester’s relegation game

Leicester 0-1 Liverpool (Alexander-Arnold 76′)

KING POWER — “Is it too early for a singalong?” the middle-aged frontman asks an empty tarmac dancefloor. “It’s never too early for a singalong,” he surmises.

In a converted car park opposite the King Power masquerading as Leicester City’s fan zone, 3pm on Easter Sunday, aka “Relegation Day”, is definitely too early for a singalong.

There are no signs of resurrection here. A limp cover of John Denver’s Country Roads is being stringently ignored, as if the ramblings of a drug-addled street preacher. If there is any sense of anticipation for either the impending football match or a promised appearance from Emile Heskey, it is well hidden.

Across the road, a statue of late owner Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha watches on, one of many monuments to Leicester’s lost past.

Ruud van Nistelrooy was unable to keep them in the Premier League (Photo: Getty)

It is no surprise the fan zone is not quite booming. First trialled three days before Christmas last year, supporters haven’t seen their side score a league goal at home since its construction. After this chaotic yet often dull defeat to Liverpool, that run is now a record nine games, 133 days in total. Southampton have sacked two managers since then.

Pre-match, a group of fans crowdfunded £1500 to fly a banner over the ground reading “King Power clueless. Sack the board”. Another small section unfurled a hand-made protest banner on the final whistle: “Three years, £200m, two relegations”.

Yet throughout the match there were no unified chants of protest or outrage. At full-time, players didn’t drop to their knees or show any outward emotion, having long had time to process what was happening. The vast majority of the crowd got up in unison and simply walked off in silence.

For match-going fans, football clubs exist as much to provide structure and routine as for the sport or the love. And without any semblance of success or hope on or off the pitch, the overwhelming feeling at Leicester is that most people still come because it is what they have always done with their weekends.

There is no sense of joy or trepidation, just a chance to get out of the house. The drab apathy of witnessing the inevitable unfold has understandably taken root and proliferated.

That journey has now reached its grim destination, relegation confirmed by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s left boot. Leicester producing their best performance in recent months was both telling and insulting, a demonstration of what they can do and why even their best still might not be good enough.

Relegation can often be an odd relief, a sort of emotional bloodletting after a season of bruised egos and dreams. Start anew, rebuild for the better, move on. Yet at Leicester, the future is so uncertain, and decline and fall has been prevalent for so long, it only deepens the general indifference. From top to bottom, this feels like a club which has stopped caring.

The chances of Leicester mirroring Luton Town’s freefall only appears unlikely because of quite how much money has been invested into the squad and wider project, but accounts showed the club cut their wage bill by £98m after their 2023 relegation.

Most players have Championship salary cuts of a minimum 35 per cent reduction built into to their contracts. The few standout players – predominantly Mads Hermansen, Wilfred Ndidi and Bilal El-Khannouss – are for sale and will be in demand.

Both the Premier League and Football League could and likely will pursue points deductions or transfer embargos next season for breaching profitability and sustainability rules (PSR). The Premier League’s outstanding case against Leicester is still ongoing.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will have talks over his future this week, but you would be hard pressed to find a fan who wants him to stay, a supposedly free-wheeling attacking coach whose team cannot score a goal.

With seven points in six months, no discernible plan and a penchant for alienating players – Harry Winks seemingly did not even attend this match after his fallout with Van Nistelrooy over commuting to training from Hertfordshire – why would they?

His was a moronic hire by an executive team – led by sporting director Jon Rudkin – defined by their overwhelming failures, the key factor in fears for the future. Now is a chance to start again, to rebuild the foundations. But then so was this season – especially with the PSR reprieve – and the season before. If Rudkin and co couldn’t do it then, who can trust them to now?