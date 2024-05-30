The Leicester fans happy with Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea move

Leicester City will have to add the appointment of a new manager to an already lengthy summer to-do-list with Enzo Maresca expected to step off the club’s promotion party bus and hop on board west London’s most expensive merry-go-round.

The Italian is on the verge of joining Chelsea on a five-year deal just a month after leading the Foxes back into the Premier League at the first attempt by winning the Championship in his first full season in management.

At face value, the 44-year-old’s exit looks calamitous for Leicester, who are already bracing themselves for a possible points deduction after being charged with breaking Profitability and Sustainability Rules in March.

Maresca achieved both of his two main objectives at Leicester, guiding his team to promotion while implementing a modern, possession-based brand of football plucked from Manchester City, where he worked as Pep Guardiola’s assistant, and plonked into the second-tier.

Read Next

Chelsea’s interest in his services is proof that his reputation is on the rise, apparently unaffected by an unsuccessful stint at Parma in the first of his two jobs as the main boss. Leicester was Maresca’s restoration project.

Supporters of the Premier League newcomers would be within their rights to feel a sense of disillusionment at Maresca’s desertion, and some no doubt will. It’s not often that a club has their figurehead snatched away immediately after a promotion-winning campaign.

However, there has also been a palpable sense of indifference to Maresca’s departure. Losing a manager at this time and under these circumstances is obviously not ideal, but Leicester fans certainly seem less dismayed by their manager leaving than Ipswich supporters would have been had Kieran McKenna ended up replacing Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge instead.

There are obvious reasons for that. Maresca spent less time at Leicester than McKenna has at Ipswich for starters, and his success, while impressive, is less dazzling than the Northern Irishman’s miracle-making at Portman Road. The bonds forged between him and the fans are more flimsy.

There are other less obvious reasons too including, intriguingly, what attracted Chelsea to the newest Pep protege: Maresca’s philosophy.

Every sporting director in Europe is on the lookout for The Next Pep – with Bayern Munich gambling on ex-City captain Vincent Kompany – but that doesn’t mean to say that Guardiola’s highly structured style is universally adored, even if it is universally admired. As Maresca found out at Leicester.

“It’s quite a unique situation really. I think people are used to fans being disappointed when managers who have been successful leave clubs,” says David Bevan, a writer on The Fosse Way, a Leicester City website.

Read Next

“But with Maresca, his style of play is so specific and unyielding, I think a lot of fans were concerned about how that would translate to the Premier League.

“Personally, I never felt that his style of play really suited our players that well last season. I think it was just the quality of the players [was higher] compared to the opponents they were facing in the Championship.”

Maresca’s model is unmistakably influenced by Guardiola’s guidebook. The Foxes predominantly used a 4-3-3 formation last season, with one of the full-backs, usually Ricardo Pereira, inverting into midfield. They hogged the ball with only Southampton enjoying a higher share of possession in the Championship. Mads Hermansen was an Ederson-lite, making the third-most sweeper actions of all goalkeepers in the division.

For the most part, it worked. Leicester won nine league games by a margin of three or more goals including home and away against the Saints, who will join them in the Premier League next season. They scored the second-most goals and conceded the fewest. At times, they played “absolutely brilliant football”.

But not all fans took to Maresca-ball. They grew up on a diet of counter-attacking football and were being forced to adjust to a more sophisticated, Catalan-inspired menu. Leicester were the Premier League’s greatest underdogs; in the Championship, they were Manchester City in a darker shade of blue.

After a 3-1 win over Swansea at the end of January, Maresca accused some supporters of “taking things for granted” after murmurs of discontent swept around the King Power at one backwards pass too many.

There was a sense that the chess fanatic was too wedded to his strategy and unwilling to make compromises even when Leicester’s form deteriorated during the run-in when they lost half of their final 14 games.

“There was a really poor patch around March or April when there was a fan poll on the biggest Leicester message board and 90 per cent of fans wanted him sacked, which is incredible, really to think a month or two later he’s in the Chelsea job,” says Bevan.

“We had possession football under Brendan Rodgers, but this was more extreme. It was recycle the ball at all costs.

“It’s not a view that I hold but there are a lot of fans, especially in the early part of the season, who couldn’t get on board with it all. And I think that none of them would be sad to see Maresca go because they found it boring.”

Read Next

Chelsea’s Clearlake Capital era has been defined by transfer market largesse and a coaching churn. Over a billion pounds have been lavished on largely unproven prospects and Maresca will become the sixth manager (including two interims) tasked with turning them into a cohesive unit.

Pochettino appeared to have worked out a winning formula (of sorts) by the end of last season, winning five consecutive games to steer Chelsea to a sixth-place finish up from 12th the previous campaign. Still, it was insufficient to satisfy his superiors.

Maresca has the unenviable job of maintaining that upward momentum while ushering in a more controlled playing style. At the start of the Abu Dhabi project, City set out to be the Chelsea of the north. Now Chelsea are returning the compliment.

It will be no easy feat, particularly for a rookie manager with a limited body of work behind him. Maresca can be spiky when challenged by journalists as much as supporters and how he handles increased scrutiny of his work in the pressure cooker of a “Big Six” job will also have a bearing on whether he succeeds or fails.

“Obviously, it’s difficult to tell how he’ll do, but it’s not one of those situations where I think Leicester fans are bitter and saying “oh, he’s bound to fail” because we can see that he is a good coach in the right circumstances,” Bevan says.

“We know already it’s going to be a tough season, potentially with a points deduction. You can’t blame a manager for going elsewhere. Chelsea might actually suit him better than staying with us.”

Todd Boehly will hope that proves to be the case, with Maresca the latest tactician called in to fix a stuttering blue machine.