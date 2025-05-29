Leicester face minimum 12-point deduction if found guilty of PSR breach

The club is alleged to have overspent by £17m as they prepare for life back in the Championship – and the Premier League want even more points docked

Leicester City face being docked a minimum of 12 points in the Championship next season if the club are found guilty of breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

The i Paper has learned that the Premier League charges issued last week allege a breach of over £17m for the 2021-24 reporting cycle, leaving the club potentially facing a heavy punishment.

Leicester were in the Championship for the final season of the three-year period which has led to the charges, with the independent commission appointed to hear the case expected to apply the EFL’s sanctioning guidelines rather than follow the precedent set by the Premier League in the cases involving Everton and Nottingham Forest, in the event of a breach.

The EFL guidelines state that 12 points should be docked for a PSR breach, with deductions applied on a sliding scale if the breach is less than £15m.

Under the regulations, nine points are returned to the sanctioned club if the breach is less than £2m, with the deductions falling in increments to a three-point reduction in the punishment if the breach is between £12m and £15m.

Such discounts will not apply to Leicester due to their level of spending.

In addition, the Premier League are expected to argue for more points to be docked due to aggravating factors, with Leicester also charged with not supplying their annual accounts to the Premier League by 31 December 2024 and failing to provide full, complete and prompt assistance to the Premier League in response to the league’s inquiries.

The EFL introduced formal sanctioning guidelines in 2018 following several financial cases involving Birmingham City and Derby.

Sheffield Wednesday were docked 12 points two years later for an £18m breach. The club succeeded in getting the punishment reduced to six points on appeal after arguing that they had received a verbal agreement from the EFL that they could sell Hillsborough to owner Dejphon Chansiri for £60m, which was subsequently blocked.

Everton and Forest were deducted six and four points respectively by an independent commission last season, but the EFL’s sanctioning guidelines are more severe than the Premier League’s informal tariff, which starts at three points for a breach.

The Premier League and Leicester declined to comment.