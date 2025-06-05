Leicester fear sacking Van Nistelrooy will lead to further PSR breach

Leicester are already facing a 12-point deduction next season – but stalling on replacing Van Nistelrooy has led to them missing out on one potential replacement

Leicester City are delaying a decision on the future of manager Ruud van Nistelrooy as they attempt to balance the books to avoid another Profitability and Sustainability Rule (PSR) breach.

The club were charged by the Premier League with breaking PSR limits for the 2021-24 accounting period last month, with The i Paper revealing last week that their breach of more than £17m has left them facing a deduction of at least 12 points in the Championship next season.

Van Nistelrooy was expected to be sacked at the end of the season following Leicester’s poor campaign in which the manager presided over just five wins, two of which came after they had already been relegated.

In almost seven weeks since Leicester’s relegation was confirmed, however, the Dutchman has not received any indication from the club regarding his future, disclosing after their final game of the season against Bournemouth on 25 May that “no talks” had taken place.

Van Nistelrooy has overseen just five victories as Leicester boss (Photo: Reuters)

Van Nistelrooy, who is currently on holiday, has remained in the dark ever since with no contact from chairman Aiyawatt “Top” Srivaddhanaprabha or sporting director Jon Rudkin.

The 48-year-old has two years left on the contract he signed last October to replace Steve Cooper at the King Power Stadium, leading to concerns at the club that paying him compensation could create PSR issues for the next cycle, 2022 to 2025.

The 2022-2025 accounting period runs until 30 June, although delaying a decision on Van Nistelrooy until then would risk undermining Leicester’s preparations for next season, which will already be challenging due to the expected points deduction.

The alternative is for the club to raise cash and give themselves PSR headroom through player sales before the end of the month, with goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, midfield player Bilal El Khannouss and defender Wout Faes their most sellable assets.

To compound Leicester’s problems only Jamie Vardy, Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen are out of contract this summer, and while the remaining players will face wage reductions in the Championship, significant sales will be needed to get the club on a sustainable footing.

Leicester’s hesitation over Van Nistelrooy has already cost them one possible candidate to replace him, with Russell Martin appointed head coach of Rangers on a three-year deal on Thursday.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl and Sean Dyche both have admirers at Leicester, but neither of them have yet been contacted by the club.

Everton and Forest were deducted six and four points respectively by an independent commission last season, but the EFL’s sanctioning guidelines are more severe than the Premier League’s informal tariff, which starts at three points for a breach.