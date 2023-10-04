RB Leipzig vs Man City: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds

After such a strong start to the season, Pep Guardiola’s side travel to Germany off the back of two consecutive defeats.

While it would be foolish to panic just yet, City are looking much more beatable as injury problems mount.

It’s hard to imagine Leipzig particularly looking forward to playing the treble winners but right now could be a good time to meet them.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

RB Leipzig vs Man City is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time tonight, Wednesday October 4, 2023.

The Red Bull Arena in Leipzig will host.

Where to watch RB Leipzig vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the TNT Sports App.

RB Leipzig vs Man City team news

Kevin Kampl is expected to miss out with a hip injury sustained during the draw with Bayern Munich, joining Timo Werner, Dani Olmo, Willi Orban and El Chadaille Bitshiabu on the treatment table.

Nicolas Seiwald or Amadou Haidara are likely to start in central midfield and Xavi Simmons is one to watch.

For City, John Stones and Bernando Silva are nearing returns but still face late fitness tests. Rodri is available but is suspended in domestic competition.

City have lost two games in a row heading into their Champions League clash in Germany / PA

RB Leipzig vs Man City prediction

The last week or so hasn’t been great for City but it would be foolish to bet against them.

Man City to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

RB Leipzig wins: 1

Draws: 1

Man City wins: 2

RB Leipzig vs Man City latest odds

RB Leipzig wins: 17/5

Odds: 3/1

Man City wins: 3/4

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.