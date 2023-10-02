Bargain Bernd Leno out to impress Germany as Fulham prepare for Chelsea

A s Chelsea bid to put their goalscoring woes behind them on Monday night, they face one of the in-form goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Fulham No1 Bernd Leno has started the season brilliantly, making several superb saves.

Leno has kept three clean sheets in six matches — no Premier League goalkeeper has more — and has a save percentage of 81.6.

Another shutout against the Blues will help the 31-year-old’s bid to impress new Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann ahead of the Euros in his homeland next summer.

Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen is Germany first-choice, but Leno hopes to force himself into contention with a strong season for his club.

Leno last season described his £8million transfer fee from Arsenal as a “bargain” — and Fulham certainly feel they have got value for money.

Thanks in part to Leno, Fulham have made a decent start to the season and will move into the top half of the table if they win tonight.

Fulham head coach Marco Silva said: “Bernd deserves more credit outside of the club for what he has been doing.

“He’s still one of the best three goalkeepers in this competition in my opinion. He proved that last season and will keep showing that.

“I keep repeating to our fans that they should enjoy having a goalkeeper like Leno. It’s so easy to work with him. He’s a top professional.”