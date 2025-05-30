Leon Thomas Drops Mutt Deluxe: Heel – Leon Thomas has unleashed MUTT Deluxe: HEEL. An expanded version of his second album, MUTT, via EZMNY Records/Motown Records. “MUTT has always been about embracing complexity in sound, in identity, in experience,” says Thomas. “HEEL is me leaning even deeper into that chaos, and finding beauty in it.” HEEL includes all the original album’s 14 tracks, including the No. 1 hit “Mutt,” plus nine new tracks

The added songs include the previously shared “Mutt (CB Remix)” with Chris Brown and “Rather Be Alone” featuring Halle. It also features collaborations with Big Sean, who makes two appearances, and Kehlani. Among the album’s highlights is “Not Fair,” which features writing and production by James Fauntleroy. The velvety track captures the sting of desiring someone who draws you in only to push you away.

More about Leon Thomas’ Mutt

MUTT was released Sept. 27, 2024. It was preceded by the singles “Mutt” and “Far Fetched” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The former track has been heating up the charts, reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay, Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and Hot R&B Songs charts.

MUTT is the follow-up to Thomas’ 2023 debut album, Electric Dusk, which included the stirring ballad “Breaking Point.” “On Electric Dusk, I played with a lot of breakbeats and lo-fi sounds. I wanted to expand on that for the first half of MUTT,” Thomas told Rated R&B in a 2024 interview.

“I also wanted to transition during the second half of the album into more live elements.” Thomas is nominated in two categories at the 2025 BET Awards: Best New Artist and Best Male Pop/R&B Artist. The Kevin Hart-hosted ceremony airs live Monday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

Before the BET Awards, Thomas will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live on June 3. The Grammy winner will also grace the mainstage at the BET Awards.

Listen to Mutt Deluxe: Heel here

Follow Leon Thomas on social media here

If you enjoyed reading Leon Thomas Drops Mutt Deluxe: Heel, check out more international releases here