Meet 20 Women He Dated

Out of DiCaprio’s early relationships, the one he had with Kristen Zang became his first confirmed connection.

Zang revealed in an interview with People that they started dating when the actor was doing his movie Marvin’s Room in 1995.

“I visited Leo for long periods of time on various sets in different countries,” she said. “I loved his friends and he loved mine. We were like one big happy family. Leo was a very sweet and thoughtful boyfriend. We also had some hard times like all couples do, and broke up for a bit in 1997 and then got back together.”

But the then-couple called it quits only four months after Zang’s 25th birthday.