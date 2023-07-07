45
43
33
35
23
15
16
40
30
7
24
32
44
26
21
25
48
2
20
37
11
46
10
5
1
49
29
8
34
50
28
14
31
38
18
13
9
39
3
22
4
47

England U21s: Levi Colwill aiming for senior breakthrough as Chelsea defender prepares for Euro 2023 final

140 3 minutes read


W

inning the European Championships for the first time since 1984 is all the England Under-21s are thinking about, as they prepare to face Spain on Saturday.

With Gareth Southgate flying to Batumi, Georgia to watch Lee Carsley’s side in the Adjarabet Arena — England’s first final at this level since 2009 — at least one player might allow his mind to wonder, because an England seniors call-up is a very realistic prospect.


Source link

140 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Hassan Ali Return To Good Form For Pakistan After A Long Time

Hassan Ali Return To Good Form For Pakistan

Germans Suffer Shock Home Defeat, England Grab Late Win, Scots Thrash Faroes

Ange Postecoglou issues update on Celtic future as Tottenham prepare to step up interest

Ange Postecoglou issues update on Celtic future as Tottenham prepare to step up interest

F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: Start time, full schedule, weather forecast and how to watch on TV

F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: Start time, full schedule, weather forecast and how to watch on TV

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo