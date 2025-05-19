Leyton Orient vs Charlton: League One play-off final date, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, prediction, h2h, odds
Orient finished the season in superb form to snatch the final spot in the play-offs and they carried that momentum their semi-final tie against Stockport, winning 4-1 on penalties to give them a Wembley date to look forward to.
There was some controversy, though, with the first leg finishing 2-2 after Orient took the lead with a goal that replays showed was two yards offside.
Charlton, meanwhile, delivered in front of their home fans on Thursday night, as Matty Gooden’s goal proved enough for a 1-0 win on the night and on aggregate.
After five straight seasons in League One, Charlton are eyeing a first return to the Championship since 2020.
Orient were playing in the National League six years ago, but now find themselves within touching distance of the second tier of English football.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Leyton Orient vs Charlton in the League One play-off final will take place at 1.01pm BST on Sunday, May 25, 2025.
The match will be hosted at Wembley Stadium in London.
Where to watch Leyton Orient vs Charlton
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Leyton Orient vs Charlton team news
Leyton Orient did not appear to be pick up any fresh injury concerns in the win over Stockport.
Tom James and Randell Williams are options to come into the starting lineup if changes are made.
Chuks Aneke returned from suspension for Charlton in the second leg of their semi-final with Wycombe and he will be available at Wembley.
He could start up front alongside Matty Godden, who is comfortably the club’s top scorer this season.
Leyton Orient vs Charlton prediction
Orient were the underdogs coming into the play-offs, but it is now eight matches unbeaten and they will believe they can deliver at Wembley.
Charlton, though, were one of the division’s best sides in the second half of the season to surge up the table and held their nerve in an incredibly tight semi-final clash with Wycombe.
With so much on the line it could be a nervy affair, but we’re going with Charlton to edge it and book their place back in the Championship.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
The sides have met three times so far this season, with Charlton coming out on top in both League One games but Orient winning in the EFL Trophy.
Leyton Orient vs Charlton match odds
Leyton Orient to win: TBC
