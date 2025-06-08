“I often forget I was a good cricketer and played for England.

The former England fast bowler, who qualifies for US citizenship next year, speaks to The i Paper’s Chris Stocks about cricket’s rise on the other side of the Atlantic

It has been six years since England won the Cricket World Cup, but for Liam Plunkett, it feels like another lifetime.

The former Durham, Yorkshire and Surrey fast bowler was an integral member of the team that won the tournament under Eoin Morgan’s captaincy in 2019, taking three wickets in the dramatic tied final against New Zealand at Lord’s that England eventually claimed on a boundary countback.

It proved to be Plunkett’s last game for his country. Two years later he made the move to the United States, where he is now preparing for the third season of Major League Cricket (MLC).

Having relocated to Pennsylvania with his American wife, Emeleah, Plunkett is now a Green Card holder and qualifies for US citizenship next year, hence why he counts as a local player for the San Francisco Unicorns in MLC.

It is also why he is so committed to spreading the gospel of cricket in the US.

As well as establishing academies and coaching courses through his Liam Plunkett Cricket platform, he works as a national development coach and is director of the Cricket Impact Group, an organisation that helps promote the sport across North America.

“I feel very settled here and the opportunity to grow the game over here is massive,” Plunkett tells The i Paper from his home on the outskirts of Philadelphia.

“The participation rate is flying up, there’s 13.2 million people who watch cricket in the USA.

“When I came across here I was very surprised there are so many cricket games on a weekend. On a Saturday, I could go 20 miles and find 40 games. It’s a thriving sport, it’s just the infrastructure that needs to keep improving.”

Plunkett’s profile as a World Cup winner – and England won every game he played in that 2019 tournament – helped smooth his transition to life on the other side of the Atlantic.

Yet six years on and now 40, he has both physical and mental distance from that heady summer.

“It’s strange because I’m still involved in cricket but playing for England feels like so long ago, it feels like a separate kind of life,” he says.

“I often forget I was a good cricketer and played for England.

“Then people approach you and you go ‘oh yeah, I did play for England.’ You forget because life moves on.”

Despite that, Plunkett still keeps in touch with his former England team-mates.

“We’re still tied up to the WhatsApp group and messages always go out,” he says.

He is also keen for a mooted reunion this summer after Morgan, speaking on commentary during England’s recent ODI series against the West Indies, revealed the 2019 squad had never been in the same room together since the final at Lord’s.

“Absolutely,” he says. “I’m going to be over in the UK for a couple of weeks playing in an England legends tournament.

“I think Morgs is in that. Hopefully we can meet around that time, if not and I have a couple of days’ break I’d love to fly over.

“That team was great. We had a lot of great players and a lot of great leadership from Morgan, [coach] Trevor Bayliss. I think it was a great collaboration of experienced players, youth coming through and some great cricket minds. It wasn’t overnight, we were winning games for the four years leading up to that, right? It wasn’t a shock to people we won.”

Liam Plunkett plays for the San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket (Photo: Getty)

Plunkett still keeps up with England’s fortunes and is impressed with how Harry Brook, a former team-mate at Yorkshire, has started his time as white-ball captain.

“I know Harry well from Yorkshire,” he said.

“I saw what a talent he was. He reminded me a lot of Ben Stokes when he came up. He just went out and played the game with freedom and did his own thing.

“I’ve not spoken to him of late but he’s got a good cricket brain. England must think highly of him and from my view he looks like he’s a very similar mindset to Stokesy.”

Not that Plunkett isn’t still taking on the best players in the world.

When the San Francisco Unicorns open this year’s MCL against Washington Freedom at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday, he will be bowling to the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman.

The fixture might also have seen Washington’s Steve Smith take on Pat Cummins had Australia not been involved in this week’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s.

“We’ve got some great players and the competition is outstanding,” Plunkett says.

“I played in Grand Prairie last year, it’s as good as you’ll get because you’re playing the best in the world on a good pitch.

“Forget you’re in the middle of Texas playing cricket, for that bubble of four or five weeks it feels like you could be anywhere playing proper cricket.”

Cummins signed a four-year deal with San Francisco last year and although he is missing this summer’s tournament to manage his workload, his commitment to MLC felt significant.

“Huge,” Plunkett says. “A lot of cricketers are now seeing the way the world works in terms of NBA, NFL athletes, the commercial side, building partnerships.

“But the fact he turned up last year and ran in to bowl his heart out and win a lot of games shows you he’s taking it very seriously and he knows the competition is serious.

“He’s one of the best bowlers in the world, he’s the Test captain of Australia, so it’s great. The way he talks about the game, the way he leads as a player, it’s inspiring to be around.”

As for his own journey, Plunkett admits he would have found it hard to believe what he has achieved and where he is now had you told him when he was a teenager coming through at Durham.

“You definitely pinch yourself,” he says. “I’m very thankful for what cricket’s given to me. It’s a blessing.

“Obviously, then meeting an American girl 18 years ago. Being from Middlesbrough, the only American girls I saw were on Saved By The Bell so that was an exotic thing for me.

“Who’d have thought I’d be here trying to build some cool stuff with the cricket and living two hours from New York? It’s definitely strange but I’m very thankful.”