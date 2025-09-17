Liezel Brings Confidence to Miss SA Judging Panel. – The Miss South Africa Organisation has officially unveiled the Top 10 finalists for Miss South Africa 2025, with the spotlight not only on the exceptional contestants but also on the distinguished judging panel who shaped this year’s selection. Among them, the celebrated broadcaster, certified neuroscience, mental fitness coach, and endurance athlete, Liezel van der Westhuizen. She has brought her trademark focus on resilience and confidence to the judging process.

Van der Westhuizen has built a career empowering leaders and audiences to “stand tall with resilience and confidence. This has played a pivotal role in identifying the qualities needed to carry the Miss South Africa crown into a new era. Her emphasis on grit and mental strength reflects the organisation’s vision. Reimagining what it means to be Miss South Africa in 2025 placing impact, advocacy and authentic leadership at the heart of the platform.

“Miss South Africa is not just about beauty. It’s about resilience, service and the ability to inspire others. The women we have chosen for this year’s Top 10 embody determination and compassion and they are ready to drive meaningful change in their communities and beyond” ~ Liezel van der Westhuizen

The journey continues

With the finalists now revealed, the journey continues toward the crowning of Miss South Africa 2025. This takes place on 25 October at the SunBet Arena, Times Square, Pretoria. Guided by the insights of Van der Westhuizen and fellow judges, the Organisation is confident. The next Miss South Africa is a woman equipped to leave a lasting legacy. One of resilience and impact.

