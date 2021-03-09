Lil Wayne Honors Kobe Bryant With Performance Of His 2009 Track “Kobe Bryant” | BET Awards 20



Lil Wayne honors the late NBA player with a performance of his track entitled “Kobe Bryant.” #BETAwards20 #LilWayne #KobeBryant #Kobe #BETAwards

