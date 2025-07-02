Lila Iké Announces Debut Album ‘Treasure Self Love,’ Drops New Single With Masicka

Jamaican singer Lila Iké has officially announced her debut album, Treasure Self Love, set for release on August 22, 2025, through Wurl Ike Records, In.Digg.Nation Collective, and licensed to Ineffable Records. The announcement comes alongside the release of her new single and video, Romantic, featuring dancehall star Masicka.

The sultry track reimagines Patra’s 1994 hit

Romantic Call

, which originally featured rapper Yo-Yo and which peaked at No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100. Lila’s version brings a modern twist, with Patra herself featured in the intro and outro, and production handled by British-Ghanaian producer Juls and Jamaica’s Dunw3ll.







“Directed by Shane Creative, the video drips in 90s nostalgia, with Lila and her leading ladies rocking shimmery, throwback dancehall queen fashion,” a release added.

Lila Iké described the song as a tribute to the women who paved the way in dancehall. “‘Romantic’ is my way of paying homage to dancehall and of course the queens who made space for us — women like Patra, who taught us how to be bold, sensual, and unapologetic. I wanted to tap into that energy, which is very me anyways,” she said.

She also credited Masicka’s feature with adding “fire and balance,” and called Patra’s involvement a “full circle moment.”

Treasure Self Love will include 11 tracks and a diverse lineup of collaborations, including HER, Joey Bada$$, Protoje, and Maverick Sabre. The album follows Lila’s 2020 breakout EP The ExPerience, and includes previously released singles such as “He Loves Us Both,” “Fry Plantain,” and “Too Late to Lie.”

Treasure Self Love – Tracklist:

Scatter Too Late to Lie Sweet Fry Plantain ft. Joey Bada$$ All Over the World ft. Protoje Romantic ft. Masicka All That and More ft. Maverick Sabre He Loves Us Both ft. HER Serious Brighter Days Love in a Lovely Way

In addition to the album release, Lila is set to make her debut performance at Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay on July 19