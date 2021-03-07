Lila Iké Delivers Hit After Hit At Jamaica Jazz & Blues Festival – DancehallMag

Reggae starlet Lika Iké was certainly the highlight of Day 2 of the first-ever, virtual Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival last night, which also saw headliner performances from Jah9 and Mortimer. Lila took center stage, assisted by a six-instrument band and two backup singers to lay down melodies from her esteemed musical collection off her debut EP, The ExPerience.

Her performance went a little over 30 minutes, just enough time to slake anticipations of the online fans that all tuned in for the show. Lila entered the stage in a striking ensemble, rocking a heavily patterned pantsuit bearing an eclectic patchwork of Marilyn Munro faces paired with Nike shoes and an elaborate box braid hairdo tinged in blue streaks with fuchsia-colored beads at the ends.

Styled by me. pic.twitter.com/Fo8V4H1p0G — Jaz Elise #GOLDEN HOUR EP OUT !!!! (@LilaIkeJa) March 6, 2021

She worked the stage crooning to the easy surfs of her single Stars Align, which kicked off the performance as somewhat of a prelude to the infectious, I Spy, which sent the already buzzing chat feed into overdrive.

the energy, the vibes, the voice, the band, the outfit, the beauty… it’s everything for me @LilaIkeJa amazes me every time she performs #jamaicajazzandblues2021 pic.twitter.com/nlZihgDiQg — dainty (@goodgyaldana) March 6, 2021

“Enjoying this so damn much #jamaicajazzandblues2021. Thank you from ,” ​“I spy nice music wickkkksd5” and “i spy i spy my favorite artist, Lila Iké ” were some of the comments that made their way through all the sparks and fire emojis that swarmed the feed.

It was time to settle into the groove, heading into the next session, Lila asked the band, “A time fi mi tek off mi shirt yet? Ah di sexy part we reach?” as she disrobed her jacket to bare a sexy black mesh number that was underneath, before heading into the lyrics for, Forget Me.

“One bag of ah unanswered calls, you reading my text, still nah respond and mi nuh know why you vex. I did no wrong but yet you still insist, I can’t believe that we’ve come to this,” she purrs in her signature sweet raspy tones.

Where I’m Coming From and what Lila said was “one a di most powerful tune mi ever write in a mi life” followed, which prompted a much-needed pull-up from the band after she laid down the impactful intro and a fire Dancehall segue into Quada’s 2018 hit Celebration.

Drenched under the sweltering heat of her performance, Lila took a moment to cool off and the opportunity to officially introduce her band of young musicians that she said has been with her from the get-go. Wade on keys, Shaq the percussionist, bassist Dane, Chris on drums, Genius on guitar, and violinist Xiah, along with her backup singers Tiffany and Ovi.

Then came her single Solitude, which the singer admitted is a reflection of her disposition as a loner. “Peace of mind, that’s just what I seek to find, I ain’t in the mood and I just need some solitude…leave me alone,” she lyric to eventually launch a few kicks in the air when she drives the hook, “Right about now some a dem fi get block and delete … Lila beg yuh dis, beg yuh dat, cut yuh sh*t, cut yuh crap!”

She launches into her touching ode, Second Chance after, and the song she revealed changed her life. Lila takes a seat on the stage to deliver the somber introduction, while the fans from far and wide signal their salutes, “Costa Rica…… Love the vibes,” and “one of my favorites!!… Yeah!!!…” were some of the responses. Caught up in the emotion, Lila breaks out into this worm-like whining, “Mi figat mi have in mi lang hair” she says while swaying her braids as she closes with the last verses.

The finale approaches with Thy Will, a potent narrative to uplift and inspire the nation. Lila of course never disappoints fans, “What a performance….loved it,” “Lila gwan nice…,” “Can’t wait to see live, Excellent performance Lila and band,” and “This yuh cal performance .”

The Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival Day 2 was hosted by celebrity couple, Wayne Marshall and Tami Chin. Other features on the show included, local performer, Bunny Rose with his tribute to past and great musical icons of the genre. There was a performance from the Eye Of The Brainstorm band, Jazz & Blues singer Moon, Tanzanian singer Jah 9, Reggae/Dancehall singer Beky Glacier and Reggae singer, Mortimer.

Watch the full show here: