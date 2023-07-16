Lionel Messi unveiling live stream: How to watch Inter Miami presentation tonight for FREE

A special press conference will be held at the MLS team’s DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for what is officially being called ‘La PresentaSÍon’.

Latino music stars Camilo and Ozuna are both due to feature on the bill along with Argentine performers Paulo Londra and Tiago PZK.

Naturally, there will be the official presentation of Messi himself, who officially joined Inter Miami on a lucrative contract until 2025 on Saturday after his exit from Paris Saint-Germain, plus words from franchise co-owner David Beckham and managing owner Jorge Mas.

Fans can tune in for free, however the club have stated that only a “portion” of the presentation will be broadcast live worldwide.

How to watch Lionel Messi unveiling

TV channel and live stream: The unveiling will be shown live and for free on Inter Miami’s Twitter, Twitch and YouTube channels as well as the club’s website. The MLS website and Facebook page will also carry a live stream.

The ceremony is due to begin at 11.30pm BST.