The Lionesses have already landed a big victory this summer

England Women have achieved another huge landmark in the fight for the right for girls to play football

It was on an open-top bus in Trafalgar Square that the Lionesses first decided what the legacy of Euro 2022 would be.

Amid the celebrations the day after England’s historic final victory over Germany, at the time 37 per cent of girls in the UK were not able to play football at school.

Three years on, defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has spearheaded the campaign to change that. On Thursday, Sarina Wiegman’s squad met the Prime Minister as the Government confirmed it will roll out new measures to increase access to football for girls and children with special educational needs.

Schools will now have to publish their P.E programmes in the hope that with greater transparency, a greater number will be encouraged to provide at least two hours a week of physical exercise, invest in more female P.E teachers and work with local facilities to ensure equal access between boys and girls.

The i Paper understands a national network will also appoint co-ordinators across the country to ensure local clubs and schools work together to share facilities and access to sport, as well as helping to train teachers in delivering specific sports.

Proposals should be introduced by the 2026 academic year.

“We want every young girl to have the opportunity to play football in school,” Wubben-Moy said.

“This isn’t only about laying the foundations for future Lionesses to rise up, but also a chance for the power of football to help create change within the education system and set an example for equality.”

It follows a £600m package that was introduced in 2023, a year after England players had written an open letter to the previous Government calling for “every young girl in the nation to be able to play football at school”.

As reported by The i Paper last year, Sir Keir Starmer had planned to meet with the squad to ensure that access was being properly implemented, with captain Leah Williamson describing the Prime Minister as a “huge supporter of us in terms of attending games”.

The Lionesses met with Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday (Photo: Getty)



The i Paper understands there has been regular contact between the Lionesses and No 10 since then.

In the last four years, the number of women and girls playing football has increased by 56 per cent. There are now twice as many registered female football teams in England as there were seven years ago.

“We have driven growth in women and girls’ football across the country with 56 per cent more women and girls playing football since 2020,” FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said.

“However, there is much more to do in schools and the Government’s proposals to have School Sport Partnerships in place by the 2026 academic year will make a huge difference in providing schools the network they need to deliver more and better school sport.”

England will fly to Switzerland for Euro 2025 – which they head into as defending champions – after their final pre-tournament friendly against Jamaica.

“I think mentally, we’ve got a lot of winners on the team,” Lucy Bronze said.

“We did fantastic [reaching the 2023 World Cup final] but I think now we’ve got a group of players who [for them], their mentality is to win.

“The fact that Arsenal won the Champions League this year, the fact that so many Chelsea players have accomplished so many things this year, [Manchester] United players get in the [FA Cup] final.

“We’ve got players who want to win, can win, have shown that they can win and we bring that all together in the England team. We want to win and that on a consistent basis.”