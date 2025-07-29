My predicted Lionesses XI for the 2027 World Cup after Euros glory

How England could line up in Brazil – and the ‘finishers’ who can become starters

The Lionesses celebrated long into the night after securing their second successive European Championship title with victory over Spain on penalties.

England players are now back on home soil and spent Monday at Downing Street in a reception hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock.

Next, comes the parade in central London on Tuesday, while some US-based players have already flown to be with their clubs ahead of fixtures this weekend.

All in all, it will be a while yet before any of them turn their attentions to the 2027 World Cup, which takes place in Brazil between June-July 2027.

England’s victorious Euros campaign did give fresh insight into Sarina Wiegman’s thinking, however, and the succession plans she has in mind in key positions.

Hannah Hampton

Hampton was arguably England’s player of the tournament (Photo: Getty)

Hampton has more than earned her place as No 1 after replacing Mary Earps, who has now retired from international football.

The two back-ups at this Euros, Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse, are yet to earn an England cap.

Hampton was arguably England’s player of the tournament with her stops in the Sweden and Spain shootouts.

Maya Le Tissier

By the next World Cup, Lucy Bronze could well still be in the squad – she played with a broken tibia throughout Euro 2025, so nobody would put it past her to make an eighth major tournament.

However, she will be 35 by then and Wiegman will need to make a succession plan. While Le Tissier mainly plays as a central defender for Manchester United, Wiegman has been open about the fact she regards her as a right-back.

There are no guarantees, though, given Wiegman has used both Jess Carter and Niamh Charles at right-back ahead of her.

Leah Williamson

The captain. Far and away England’s most established centre-back and so long as she is fit, a guaranteed starter. Defensively key but also her ball-playing attributes are what set her apart.

Esme Morgan

Carter could well still be in contention at the next World Cup, but if Morgan continues to develop at Washington Spirit, she could be starting by the time the next tournament rolls around.

There is still a question mark against Millie Bright’s future after she withdrew from contention for this summer’s squad.

Niamh Charles

Alex Greenwood will be 33 in the summer of 2027 and she could well still be in Wiegman’s thinking.

However, Charles is well-suited to England’s expansive style, having started out as a winger.

While she has only ever had a bit-part role, left-back is England’s problem position – so she has a chance of making it her own.

Keira Walsh

Walsh and Stanway are set to keep their places (Photo: Getty)

Walsh struggled for consistency in this tournament but when she was on form, she remains among the world’s best midfielders.

She will be 30 at the next World Cup though it is hard to see her being phased out, particularly if Chelsea continue to dominate domestically.

Georgia Stanway

Stanway went 10 years without suffering a major injury before tearing ligaments in her knee earlier this year.

It has taken her some time to get back to full sharpness but she is still England’s most combative midfielder.

Ella Toone

Toone has successfully kept Grace Clinton and Jess Park at bay for now, though both could be banging on the door by 2027.

This Euros was a reminder that while Toone is renowned for the big moments – with goals in the 2022 final, Finalissima and 2023 World Cup semi-final, it is actually her defensive work that protects Walsh and Stanway and gives her the edge.

Lauren Hemp

Hemp was unfortunate to finish the Euros with just one goal to her name and without an assist, given her work rate and the role she played in running defences ragged.

She looks back to her best after her injuries last season and is still one of the WSL’s most prolific chance-creators.

Michelle Agyemang

There is a big caveat here, and that is that if Agyemang stays at Arsenal and does not go on loan again, she will be battling Alessia Russo for minutes just as she is with England.

Arsenal have also just signed £1m forward Olivia Smith, which could further limit her opportunities, but she has certainly made enough of an impact to suggest she is ready for regular game time in the WSL.

It would be a huge call for her to replace Russo going forward but with three goals in five caps, she could give Wiegman a decision to make.

Chloe Kelly

The ultimate super-sub, but one who has made the case for starting after her heroics against Sweden, Italy and Spain.

While England are blessed with options on the right, there is long-standing uncertainty over Lauren James’ fitness.

There is also Beth Mead to consider, but Kelly has produced enough game-changing moments that there will be clamour for her to start. Her loan move to Arsenal has been transformative and she can continue in that manner now she’s on permanent terms.

Manager: Sarina Wiegman

Wiegman is under contract until 2027 and while she will have a new-look coaching set-up following the departure of assistant Arjan Veurink, she is not going anywhere.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has reiterated she is “not for sale at any price”, having cemented her status as international football’s most successful female manager with a third straight European Championship.