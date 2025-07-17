How the Lions plan to beat Australia

Andy Farrell trusts all-Scottish midfield to unpick the Wallabies’ defence but no Welshman makes the matchday squad for the first time since 1896

BRISBANE — The long-awaited news of the British & Irish Lions team to play the first Test against Australia in Brisbane this Saturday is through.

So what does it tell us about the way Maro Itoje’s team will aim to beat the Wallabies, and what did head coach Andy Farrell have to say on it as he spoke to a media conference in a Brisbane city-centre hotel straight after the announcement of the Lions’ side on Thursday afternoon, Australian time?

A pack trading on size in the set-piece

Tadhg Beirne got the nod in the No 6 jersey ahead of Ollie Chessum, to confirm the belief the Lions wanted an experienced line-out jumper to make sure they are not caught short by picking Joe McCarthy in the second row – McCarthy is a brilliant carrier who could have “go-forward” as his hyphenated middle name but he is not so flash at getting up and down in the line-out.

In the scrums, a seminal moment sticks in the mind from the first quarter of the Lions’ 26-17 tour win over the Brumbies, when a pack with Ellis Genge, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong as the front row drove the opposition backwards, about as hard and straight as the team’s scrum coach John Fogarty or anyone else with a British and Irish interest could have wished for.

The only change to the starting pack from that match to this Test is Beirne for Chessum, and they should feel even more emboldened in their ability to go hard at the Australians with the injury-enforced absence of two star Wallaby forwards in Rob Valetini and Will Skelton.

A question of experience

With a 50,000-plus crowd expected amid the wild razzmatazz of a match at Suncorp Stadium that has been four years in the making and the waiting, Farrell said: “You take a lot of things into account – form is one but [also] big-match temperament.” He wants the Lions to “attack it from the get-go” which means no room for hesitation or misjudgements, and maybe counted against the younger likes of Jac Morgan and Henry Pollock.

The 33-year-old Beirne hasn’t found top form on this tour yet – and when he is good he is world-class good. Being generous, perhaps he hasn’t needed to, given the iffy quality of most of the opposition. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Chessum can be a brilliant foil from the bench.

Similarly, Farrell has chosen a known quantity over a period of years in Tom Curry, the England flanker of undisputed world-class but who has been pummelled by injuries in recent seasons.

Farrell has backed Curry’s experience over the form of Jac Morgan (Photo: Getty)

Farrell has been very cautious at any idea he had his Test team settled from way back, but Curry played alongside No 8 Jack Conan for 80 minutes of the pre-tour match against Argentina in Dublin, and they are together again now, and they will bring a huge physical threat plus Curry’s eye-popping workrate to dovetail with Conan’s cleverness at finding wide channels to make try assists.

Curry and Conan also started all three Tests in South Africa on the last Lions tour, in 2021, alongside Itoje and prop Tadhg Furlong who get the nod again now, too. Farrell cited the “engine” of Curry and the “experience” of Beirne, as he said: “Obviously we feel that’s the right balance for the first Test. The combination of Tadhg [Beirne] being the type of player that he is, his quality in the set-piece but also his all-round ability either as the jackaller or a ball-playing six, complements Jack [Conan].”

Power over panache or pilfering at the breakdown

When comparing Beirne with Chessum, the Irishman is better over the ball, either stealing or spoiling, although the rider to this point is referees on this tour to date have been kind to the team taking the ball into contact, which possibly counted against the excellent jackalling of Morgan, and as a consequence has left Wales without a player in a Lions Test for the first time since 1896.

Huwipulotu’s understanding

It would be fascinating to know whether Farrell would have gone for Ireland’s Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose as the centres if Ringrose hadn’t been ruled out of this Test and next Tuesday’s Pasifika XV fixture under concussion protocols.

Instead it’s the Scotland duo of Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones who play at 12 and 13 alongside another tartan terrier in fly-half Finn Russell. The smooth try perpetrated by “Huwipulotu”, as they are fondly nicknamed, in the 12th minute of the 21-10 win over the Waratahs earlier in this tour was widely hailed as a piece of instinctive incision that has been seen many times at Murrayfield.

This understanding should give the Lions an advantage over the opposite numbers Len Ikitau and Joseph Suaalii, who are together for only the fifth time, whereas Tuipulotu and Jones have started 17 Scotland Tests together (with 10 wins) as well as umpteen club games for Glasgow Warriors.

If it all clicks the Lions can be a threat up the guts of the Aussies, and also bring the Lions’ back three of James Lowe, Hugo Keenan and Tommy Freeman into play in set moves and broken fields.

“It’s what’s happening off the bench as well,” said Farrell, who has repeated a ploy he has used seven times with Ireland: centre Bundee Aki as a replacement. “There’s absolutely no doubt that Bundee can play with Huw and he’s played with Sione as well. It’s just making sure we get the right balance of the impact that we need at any given time. Those three [at 10, 12 and 13] starting do know each other, but they also know the way this team wants to play.”

And what happens if injury strikes

With back-three men Blair Kinghorn and Mack Hansen out injured, Farrell’s brash confidence a fortnight ago that the Lions had plenty of full-backs when Elliot Daly left the tour with a broken arm has been undermined.

So here we have fly-half Marcus Smith and wing Tommy Freeman to cover the starting No 15 Hugo Keenan, who missed the URC final with Leinster and early tour matches for the Lions with injury then illness. And what if Russell falls over early?

Owen Farrell has been slated to play against the Pasifika XV in the unhelpfully-timed midweek fixture next Tuesday, and is not in this Test 23, so it’s Marcus Smith ahead of his namesake Fin covering No 10 opposite a Test novice in the Wallabies’ three-times capped Tom Lynagh. What a story it would be if one or other of those men end up playing a major part in a series-defining victory.

Lions team for 1st Australia Test

Backs:

15 Hugo Keenan (Ireland)

14 Tommy Freeman (England)

13 Huw Jones (Scotland)

12 Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland)

11 James Lowe (Ireland)

10 Finn Russell (Scotland)

9 Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland)

Forwards:

1 Ellis Genge (England)

2 Dan Sheehan (Ireland)

3 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

4 Maro Itoje (England) (C)

5 Joe McCarthy (Ireland)

6 Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

7 Tom Curry (England)

8 Jack Conan (Ireland)

Replacements