34
37
38
32
8
20
13
18
29
48
14
31
3
26
25
30
15
35
44
33
16
4
2
43
40
10
49
5
24
9
11
39
23
46
22
1
Lions vs Australia: Second Test kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

Lions vs Australia: Second Test kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

2025-07-25Last Updated: 2025-07-25
335 3 minutes read

Andy Farrell’s side appeared to be on course for a record win in Brisbane last weekend when they took a 24-5 lead early in the second-half, but the Wallabies responded well to keep it competitive for much of the second half.

A 2-1 victory over Australia in 2013 remains the only series the Lions have won since the turn of the century and this current squad will be desperate to keep their bid for a 3-0 whitewash on track.

Joe Schmidt’s side, though, will have taken encouragement from their second-half display in the first Test and know they will have the momentum if they can force a series decider in Sydney next week.

The Lions were too strong in a 27-19 in Brisbane last weekend

Getty Images

Lions vs Australia date, kick-off time and venue

The Second Test between the Lions and Australia takes place on Saturday July 26, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 11am BST. That is 8pm local time.

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the match, with more than 90,000 fans expected to be in attendance.

How to watch Lions vs Australia

TV channel: Live coverage of the Second Test is available via Sky Sports, who have exclusive broadcasting rights to the Lions tour in the UK this summer.


Source link

2025-07-25Last Updated: 2025-07-25
335 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Striker Morris won’t ever let his head drop as he aims to make an impact for Luton

Striker Morris won’t ever let his head drop as he aims to make an impact for Luton

2024-01-25
Bayern release Harry Kane injury update ahead of Aston Villa clash

Bayern release Harry Kane injury update ahead of Aston Villa clash

2024-09-29
Ange Postecoglou slams 'worst defeat' of his Tottenham tenure after collapse against Brighton

Ange Postecoglou slams 'worst defeat' of his Tottenham tenure after collapse against Brighton

2024-10-06
Inside Rashford’s imminent Man Utd exit – and how Aston Villa pipped Barcelona

Inside Rashford’s imminent Man Utd exit – and how Aston Villa pipped Barcelona

2025-02-01
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo