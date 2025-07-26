Lions vs Australia: Second Test kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds today
Andy Farrell’s side appeared to be on course for a record win in Brisbane last weekend when they took a 24-5 lead early in the second half, but the Wallabies responded well to keep it competitive for much of the second half.
A 2-1 victory over Australia in 2013 remains the only series the Lions have won since the turn of the century and this current squad will be desperate to keep their bid for a 3-0 whitewash on track.
Joe Schmidt’s side, though, will have taken encouragement from their second-half display in the first Test and know they will have the momentum if they can force a series decider in Sydney next week.
The Lions were too strong in a 27-19 in Brisbane last weekend
Lions vs Australia date, kick-off time and venue
The Second Test between the Lions and Australia takes place on Saturday July 26, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 11am BST. That is 8pm local time.
The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the match, with more than 90,000 fans expected to be in attendance.
How to watch Lions vs Australia
TV channel: Live coverage of the Second Test is available via Sky Sports, who have exclusive broadcasting rights to the Lions tour in the UK this summer.
Their broadcast starts at 9:30am BST on Saturday morning on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.
Live stream: Fans with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch the Second Test live online via the Sky Go app, while it’s available to stream via NOW.
Live blog: Follow the Second Test action with Standard Sport’s live blog.
Lions vs Australia team news
Garry Ringrose has withdrawn from the Lions side after feeling the effects of concussion in training.
Sione Tuipulotu has a tight hamstring, as Bundee Aki comes in at centre to partner Huw Jones as one of nine Irishmen in the starting XV.
There is no change at full-back or on the wings, with Hugo Keenan, Tommy Freeman and James Lowe keeping their places, and Finn Russell is again at fly-half.
Farrell has made a big call at loosehead, preferring Andrew Porter to Ellis Genge from the start, and Ollie Chessum comes in to replace in the injured Joe McCarthy at lock.
Owen Farrell impressed in the midweek fixture and makes the bench to cover fly-half and centre, with Blair Kinghorn and Jac Morgan also among the replacements.
Owen Farrell has been named on the Lions bench
Australia are significantly boosted by the return to the starting lineup of lock Will Skelton and flanker Rob Valetini.
The pair both missed the first Test with calf injuries but have recovered and come straight back into the side in Melbourne.
Dave Porecki starts at hooker, while Langi Gleeson is fit again after injury and is named on the bench.
With Noah Lolesio missing the series due to injury, Tom Lynagh keeps his place at fly-half after making his first start last weekend.
Lions vs Australia lineups
British & Irish Lions: Keenan; Freeman, Jones, Aki, Lowe; Russell, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Itoje (capt), Chessum, Beirne, Curry, Conan.
Replacements: Kelleher, Genge, Stuart, Ryan, Morgan, Mitchell, Farrell, Kinghorn.
Australia: Wright; Jorgensen, Suaalii, Ikitau, Potter; Lynagh, Gordon; Slipper, Porecki, Alaalatoa, Frost, Skelton, Valetini, McReight, Wilson (capt).
Replacements: Pollard, Bell, Robertson, Williams, Gleeson, Tizzano, McDermott, Donaldson.
Lions vs Australia head to head (h2h) history and results
The Lions have won seven of the nine series they have played in Australia, with the only exceptions coming in 1930 and 2001.
Lions vs Australia prediction
The first Test, and indeed the series, looked like being a bit of a blowout for just over half of last week’s match in Brisbane.
The Lions were dominant physically and, led by some Russell inspiration, cut the Australian defence open almost at will.
But Australia fought back in the second half and can take that into this match, and the availability of Skelton and Valetini is a major boost to the Wallabies pack.
Farrell’s decision to drop Genge to the bench suggests he wants more of an impact off the bench but that comes at a risk, with Australia potentially able to get more of a foothold in the match from the start.
Both sides will believe they can be better than last week but the Lions should be confident of coming out on top, with a gulf in class evident in Brisbane.
With the motivation of a series win being on the line, the Lions can be expected to keep their feet on the gas this week and they should leave themselves on the verge of a 3-0 whitewash.
Lions to win by 12 points.
Lions vs Australia match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
