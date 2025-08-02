31
Lions vs Australia: Third Test kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds for today

2025-08-02
356 3 minutes read


A comeback from 18-points behind to secure a 29-26 triumph in the second Test will go down as one of the greatest games in Lions history.

The tourists have now won all eight matches they have played on Australian soil, having started the summer with an eyebrow-raising defeat to Argentina in Dublin.

Andy Farrell’s men have returned to Sydney intent on becoming the first Lions team to complete a Test whitewash since the 1927 visit to Argentina, and the first over the Wallabies since 1904.

Joe Schmidt’s side will be hurting after the agonising manner of the defeat, with the winning try coming 51 seconds before the final whistle. They will take encouragement at least, and will be desperate to avoid a first series whitewash in 119 years.

Lions vs Australia date, kick-off time and venue

The Third Test between the Lions and Australia takes place on Saturday, August 2, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 11am BST. That is 8pm local time.

The Accor Stadium in Sydney will host the match.

How to watch Lions vs Australia

TV channel: Live coverage of the Third Test is available via Sky Sports, who have exclusive broadcasting rights to the Lions tour in the UK this summer.

Their broadcast starts at 9:30am BST on Saturday morning on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.


