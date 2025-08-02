Lions vs Australia: Third Test kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds for today
A comeback from 18-points behind to secure a 29-26 triumph in the second Test will go down as one of the greatest games in Lions history.
The tourists have now won all eight matches they have played on Australian soil, having started the summer with an eyebrow-raising defeat to Argentina in Dublin.
Andy Farrell’s men have returned to Sydney intent on becoming the first Lions team to complete a Test whitewash since the 1927 visit to Argentina, and the first over the Wallabies since 1904.
Joe Schmidt’s side will be hurting after the agonising manner of the defeat, with the winning try coming 51 seconds before the final whistle. They will take encouragement at least, and will be desperate to avoid a first series whitewash in 119 years.
Lions vs Australia date, kick-off time and venue
The Third Test between the Lions and Australia takes place on Saturday, August 2, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 11am BST. That is 8pm local time.
The Accor Stadium in Sydney will host the match.
How to watch Lions vs Australia
TV channel: Live coverage of the Third Test is available via Sky Sports, who have exclusive broadcasting rights to the Lions tour in the UK this summer.
Their broadcast starts at 9:30am BST on Saturday morning on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.
Live stream: Fans with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch the Third Test live online via the Sky Go app, while it’s available to stream via NOW.
Lions vs Australia team news
There are two changes to the side that beat the Wallabies in that thriller at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last time out.
Scot Blair Kinghorn replaces James Lowe on the left wing, while James Ryan comes in for Ollie Chessum in the second row.
Tadhg Furlong and Maro Itoje will play their ninth consecutive Lions Tests having played at both the New Zealand and South Africa tours in 2017 and 2021 respectively.
Owen Farrell and Alex Mitchell are the only two backs on the bench, while Ben Earl returns to the 23.
As for the Wallabies, flanker Rob Valetini is out, after he was withdrawn at the interval in Melbourne.
Nic White will play his final game for the Aussies after he announced his retirement from international rugby, while Taniela Tupou will play at prop.
Lions vs Australia lineups
Australia: Wright; Jorgensen, Suaalii, Ikitau, Pietsch; Lynagh, White; Slipper, Porecki, Tupou, Frost, Skelton, Hooper, McReight, Wilson
Replacements: Pollard, Bell, Nonggorr, Williams, Gleeson, McDermott, Donaldson, Kellaway
British and Irish Lions: Keenan; Freeman, Jones, Aki, Kinghorn; Russell, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Itoje, Ryan, Beirne, Curry, Conan
Replacements: Kelleher, Genge, Stuart, Chessum, Morgan, Earl, Mitchell, Farrell
Lions vs Australia head to head (h2h) history and results
The Lions have won seven of the nine series they have played in Australia, with the only exceptions coming in 1930 and 2001.
Lions vs Australia prediction
This Third Test is uncharted territory for the Lions, at least in the modern era, as it is effectively a dead rubber… but also a shot at history. Do Andy Farrell’s side have enough drive and, more importantly, focus to complete the whitewash? Publicly, the answer is always one thing, but the evidence will only be clear on the day.
Australia vastly improved in the Second Test, but really have themselves to blame for the late defeat as they had no answer when the Lions were anywhere near their posts. Joe Schmidt will need another tactical tweak – and then some – to plug that hole.
Much will rely on any sore bodies in need of rest after a gruelling summer at the end of a gruelling season. With history on the line, and the hosts desperate to deny it, this Third Test should be another tight affair.
Australia to win by seven points.
Lions vs Australia match odds
