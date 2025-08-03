Lions vs Australia player ratings as Russell stars but two strugglers score 3/10

The British & Irish Lions were denied a historic series whitewash over Australia after a gutsy performance in Sydney saw the hosts clinch a 22-12 victory.

Hugh Godwin runs the rule over the 27 players who were used across all three Tests following the conclusion of a memorable tour Down Under, plus a few honourable mentions.

Forwards

Tadhg Beirne – 9/10

Bracketed with Tom Curry was world-class talents who eased their way into the tour, raising questions about their places, then stood up when it counted in the Tests. A great exponent of the modern back-five forward’s all-court skills. Deservedly named player of the series.

Ollie Chessum – 6.5/10

The 24-year-old has come a long way in a short period but on this tour he was trying to fit into an Ireland game plan that did not quite suit his style, as more punishing carriers like Joe McCarthy and the Wallabies’ Will Skelton can make bigger dents on the gainline and just generally putting themselves about. Still a great talent, if given the right setting.

Jack Conan – 8.5/10

One of the Ireland players who through a lack of public projection beyond their own shores may have been a mystery to some before this tour, but now has properly showcased his combination of physical hardness with delightful handling and positional awareness in wide channels. Therefore, king of the assists.

Tom Curry – 9/10

Tom Curry proved once again he is a world-class operator (Photo: Getty)

An incredible rugby player. Think he formed the impression the press were trying to get him out of the team. It wasn’t that, just a question in the first half of the tour as to whether he would be hitting his staggering standards of constantly chasing, tackling, harrying. In all three Tests, he did.

Ben Earl – 6.5/10

The question from day one was whether the Lions had a realistic alternative to Jack Conan at No 8. In the end they didn’t need one, but Earl mixed hard yards in important carries with the occasional dodgy tackle.

Tadhg Furlong – Ireland 8/10

One of those whose build-up was less than ideal due to injury, but he responded with three Test starts to complete nine in a row in the tours of 2017, 2021 and 2025. Epic effort.

Ellis Genge – England 8.5/10

Fascinating to see how captain Maro Itoje handed some of the pre-match rallying cries to Genge. A possible captain in 2029. Shored up the Lions scrum as a sub in the third Test, and made some memorable carries.

Maro Itoje – 8.5/10

Maro Itoje led his team to a series win Down Under (Photo: Getty)

A TV feature on his interaction with referees by Sam Warburton seemed to be reaching for good examples. Past Lions skippers have been more authoritative and charismatic. But Itoje cannot be beaten for the most important stuff: his 80-minute contributions of always being influential in the set-piece and the loose. Occasional line-out misfires but they can happen to anyone. Failed an HIA in first half of the third Test but lifted the series trophy at the end.

Ronan Kelleher – 6/10

Might have lost his bench place to Luke Cowan-Dickie if the latter hadn’t been injured, or to Jamie George. This comparison tells a story: gainline success For Kelleher was 39 per cent (11 unsuccessful carries to seven successful), while Dan Sheehan’s had 65 per cent (22 to 12).

Joe McCarthy – Ireland 7/10

Seized a Test starting place with the strength of his enforcer contributions with ball in hand and in defence, only to be laid low by a foot injury. Shame not to see more of him, but he has years left to shine.

Jac Morgan – Wales 6.5/10

If the back row preferred by coach Andy Farrell was probably inked in as Beirne, Curry and Conan from day one, Morgan of Wales did his utmost to break it up, tackling tough and jackalling like crazy. At the centre of the big controversy of the Tests with his clear-out on Carlo Tizzano in the second match, with a look of concern as the Wallaby catapulted backwards. Became the focus of all Welsh attention as their sole player after Tomos Williams went home, which was sad for a country that loves the Lions.

Andrew Porter – 5.5/10

Andrew Porter’s scrummaging left much to be desired (Photo: Getty)

One person’s clever scrummager is another’s borer-in, and Porter’s technique caved in as far as the match officials were concerned in the third Test, raising doubts over his selection ahead of Genge. One where an Ireland connection must have helped.

James Ryan – 6/10

Quite the enigma to those of us from outside Ireland, seems to have been the coming man forever, and only partially arrived on this tour, with a powerful physical contribution to the Lions’ stirring comeback in Test two. Knocked out in a losing battle with colossal opposite number Will Skelton in the third Test.

Dan Sheehan – 8.5/10

Was heading for my choice as player of the series until his right arm clattered into the face of Australia fly-half Tom Lynagh in the Sydney rain to leave a sour taste on proceedings. Otherwise, decent line-out arrows allied with superhuman carrying and chasing made him a natural focal point and another candidate to be captain in four years’ time,

Will Stuart – 7/10

Like a lot of props, a quiet and unassuming figure off the field who then puts his head in all the dark places on it. Conceded a couple of open-play penalties to throw his Test place into doubt but overall, with Bath, England and now the Lions, a thoroughly memorable 2025.

Honourable mentions:

Scott Cummings recovered from a soft start against Western Force to show those outside of Scotland he has a great range of set-piece ability and footballing nous, and unlucky to miss a Test place. Henry Pollock was… just Pollock… a game-breaking talent with a few too many creases to be ironed out to be considered Test material by Andy Farrell. At 20, the bouncy Northampton Saint has loads of time to develop his game.

Backs

Bundee Aki – 5/10

Life and soul of the party off the field, and the type of centre team-mates can chuck the ball to for bailing out of trouble on it – except that tactic fell apart in the third Test when Aki’s fumble gave the exciting Wallabies wing the game-breaking try. One spectacular line break for Tadhg Beirne’s crucial second-half try in the second Test.

Owen Farrell – 4.5/10

How long have you got? The public and media chat about the 33-year-old before and during his call-up for a fourth Lions tour was off the scale, and the evidence very mixed as to whether he deserved his 172 minutes across four matches including the second and third Tests from the bench. Some say his knees are shot, but what “Little Faz”, the head coach’s son, has not lost is a noisy presence and aura that team-mates constantly praise and every top team needs to find from somewhere. Now Farrell is partially re-established on the international stage, will an England place be next? George Ford, Fin Smith and Marcus Smith will be watching.

Tommy Freeman – 6/10

Bundled out of the third Test by a bash in the face, having spent most of Tests one and two chasing high kicks with the occasional infield raid in set moves. Must have been straining to get more ball in hand, but came across as a good team man you couldn’t imagine complaining too loudly. Possibly culpable for leaving Dylan Pietsch to finish Australia’s first try in the third Test, and tipped by Lions backs coach Andrew Goodman to end up as a centre.

Jamison Gibson-Park – 7.5/10

Jamison Gibson-Park had a hand in most of the tries (Photo: Getty)

Pivotal figure in many of the eight Lions tries in the first and second Tests and, by extension, in winning the whole shooting match of the overall series. Scans and passes like a dream, with just the occasional dither at rucks. Amazing to think he was once a so-so provincial player in New Zealand.

Huw Jones – 6/10

Penny for his thoughts, given he knew Garry Ringrose would have had his No 13 jersey if he’d been fit. The dream of Scotland’s 10-12-13 combo lighting up Australian stadiums flickered only briefly, and Jones may be glad to return to the blue shirt when normal national duty resumes next season.

Hugo Keenan – 7/10

Touch and go as to whether he would make the Tests after injury and a stomach-emptying illness, but the finish for the Lions’ winning try in Melbourne showed his ability, and give or take a couple of positional misjudgements, did not get caught out defensively.

Blair Kinghorn – 6.5/10

Another of those you know had more in him, but he turned up late from Toulouse, and endured more knee trouble on top of an existing worry after a recent lay-off. Good under the high ball and you just wish the tour could have gone on longer to see him thrive in the red jersey.

James Lowe – 3/10

James Lowe was one of the Lions’ weakest links (Photo: Getty)

Bizarre case of a confident and unflappable player who seemed to be one of the most jittery when the Tests came round. Maybe got obsessed with the value of his kicking game, to the extent he barely got hands on the ball before he was booting it. A shame, as this tour seemed made for him, as part of Andy Farrell’s bludgeoning approach to using possession in wide areas.

Alex Mitchell – 5.5/10

Had the distinction of featuring in all 10 matchday squads, although confined unused on the bench in Tests one and two. An iffy start in the loss to Argentina, and never completely suited to the Farrell masterplan, but did not let anyone down, and kept Ben White out of the side after the early injury to Tomos Williams.

Finn Russell – 8/10

Thinking back to the Six Nations, when questions were raised over his Lions selection, this outlet came out strongly in his favour, and that was justified by his first- and second-Test displays of calm handling and passing, and just the momentary lapse of a misplaced pass or kick. Landed some big goal kicks too. It all became a struggle in the third Test, with the Lions’ line-out and scrum faltering, and an injury to Freeman bringing on Owen Farrell for a 10-12 link that did not fire. Still, fun-boy Finn was awarded the sponsor’s player of the series award and, when on his game, a delight to watch.

Marcus Smith – 4/10

The challenge for Smith and his many admirers is seeing him as a utility or squad player after so many years of being the main man at fly-half for his club Harlequins. On this tour he played 15 minutes as a sub for Russell in the first Test, then ceded his place to Blair Kinghorn.

Sione Tuipulotu – 3/10

A gem of a centre whose tour sadly developed the consistency of a wet lettuce. The highlight was his run-in of the Lions’ first try in the first Test in Brisbane, although it was Russell’s long pass that was memorable in that move. Subbed by Aki after 57 minutes that day and not seen again.

Honourable mentions: Like a piece of overripe fruit, Duhan van der Merwe caused trouble when he was on the turn, whereas Elliot Daly was playing beautifully before a broken arm that led – directly or coincidentally, no one seems sure – to Owen Farrell’s call-up. Fin Smith needs to use a disappointingly dirt-tracker tour to fire his enthusiasm to improve and get a grip on England position next season. Tomos Williams had started the tour well until an elaborate dive when scoring against Western Force cost him a torn hamstring.