13
9
49
31
35
15
5
16
33
25
3
46
39
43
1
34
40
44
38
22
32
26
30
10
20
24
4
18
11
37
8
29
23
14
48
2
Lions vs Brumbies: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, venue, odds

Lions vs Brumbies: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, venue, odds

2025-07-08Last Updated: 2025-07-08
352 4 minutes read

The British and Irish Lions face the ACT Brumbies as their summer tour of Australia steps up in intensity on Wednesday.

Andy Farrell has selected a team in the capital Canberra that looks very much like the one he will field against the Wallabies in the first Test in Brisbane on July 19, with just a couple of positions left up for debate.

Though missing a number of Australian internationals following Sunday’s last-gasp win over Fiji in Newcastle, the Brumbies – coached by former Wallabies fly-half stalwart Stephen Larkham – are Australia’s best-performing Super Rugby franchise and finished third this season, eventually losing 37-17 to the Chiefs in the semi-finals after beating the Hurricanes.

Lions vs Brumbies date, kick-off time and venue

The Lions meet the Brumbies at 11am BST – 8pm local time – on Wednesday July 9, 2025 in what is their penultimate match before the first Test against Australia, with an AUNZ Invitational XV awaiting in Adelaide at the weekend.

The game takes place at the 25,011-capacity GIO Stadium in Canberra, which also hosts the Canberra Raiders of the NRL.

How to watch Lions vs Brumbies

TV channel: Sky Sports have exclusive broadcasting rights to the Lions tour in the UK this summer. Wednesday’s match broadcast begins at 10am BST on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.

Live stream: Those with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch the game live online via the Sky Go app, while it’s also available to stream via NOW.

Live blog: Follow all the action on Wednesday with Standard Sport’s live blog.

Lions vs Brumbies team news

As expected, Farrell has named what many expect to be the starting first Test XV for what could well be their most difficult challenge on this tour outside the Wallabies series.


Source link

2025-07-08Last Updated: 2025-07-08
352 4 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Carlo Ancelotti: Spanish prosecutors demand five-year prison sentence for Real Madrid coach over tax fraud

Carlo Ancelotti: Spanish prosecutors demand five-year prison sentence for Real Madrid coach over tax fraud

2024-03-06
How to watch Vikings vs Jets: NFL London Games 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

How to watch Vikings vs Jets: NFL London Games 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

2024-10-06
Arsenal face release clause race for goalkeeper target Joan Garcia if Aaron Ramsdale leaves

Arsenal face release clause race for goalkeeper target Joan Garcia if Aaron Ramsdale leaves

2024-08-14
Gareth Southgate wants England fans to back the team vs Italy after Jordan Henderson boos

Gareth Southgate wants England fans to back the team vs Italy after Jordan Henderson boos

2023-10-16
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo