Lisa Hanna Steps Out In A Spice Graci Noir Track Suit – DancehallMag

Jamaican Member of Parliament for South East St Ann Lisa Hanna stepped out sporting a Graci Noir track suit as she visited health centers in her constituency on Friday (March 12).

According to Hanna, 45, the primary purpose for her visit to the clinics in her constituency was to meet with health care workers and others to discuss a broad range of issues, including the COVID vaccine. While the pandemic was at the forefront of Hanna’s mind, others couldn’t help but notice that the former Miss World 1993 Beauty Queen was wearing a piece from Dancehall artist Spice’s clothing line.

Hanna’s jogger suit became the subject of discussion online, with fans of Spice lauding the MP’s move to support a homegrown brand.

Even Spice herself caught wind of the discussion and swiftly headed over to Hanna’s IG page, where she thanked the MP for supporting her Graci Noir brand. “It’s the @gracinoir pan yuh nice clean body for me @lisahannamp Thanks for always supporting,” said Spice on Instagram.

“Lisa is the real general love how you support your own people,” added an IG user.

While some were quick to point out that Hanna and Spice had shared a long-standing friendship, citing the mutual friendly gestures they had extended towards each other over the years. With one IG user using the occasion to remind the others that it was not too long ago that Spice had assisted the MP, whom she had created a dub track for during the 2020 campaign season.

Friends or not, most social media users seemed to agree that the gesture on the MP’s part was a good one.

“Can we take a moment to acknowledge Lisa Hanna rocking Spice’s clothing line?! That’s called supporting your own! Well stylish too,” said one IG user.

Spice met Hanna when the duo participated in a panel discussion and have been friends ever since.