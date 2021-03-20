Listen! Costa Titch Teases New Music And AKA Is Down To Jump On The Track. Costa Titch had an amazing year in 2020, having released the video for the remix of Nkalakhata and dropping his debut album Made in Africa with a monster list of featured including Riky Rick, Boity, YoungstaCPT and 25k. He ended the year on a high note winning two awards at the SA Hip Hop Awards.

The Areyeng rapper rececntly took to his Instagram to tease a new track he has been working on, he also asked fans to get comment AKA’s name in the comments to try to get him to feature on the track. He captioned the clip, “Titch Gang! We need AKA to jump on this! Please tag him in the comments! Let’s see what we can do!“.

AKA responded to his request and showed his eagerness to hop on the track in the comments by commenting “Let’s get it!!“.

Listen to Costa Titch’s upcoming single here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMkN-pKHuWg/?igshid=1xol8cmqvhqqw

Costa Titch and AKA have collaborated before when AKA appeared on the remix of his track Nkalakhata as well as on the track Blessings that also featured Phantom Steeze.

After the amazing success Costa Titch had in 2020 he is bound to have an even better 2021. He has hinted at releasing another music video from his album after the success of Thembi featuring Boity and Areyeng featuring DJ Maphorisa and Riky Rick. Collectively both videos have achieved just under a million views which is a huge success for the rapper.

He dropped a fire verse on his DJ’s (Champuru Makhenzo) single Danko Zalo. The single had a few featured incluing Phanton Steeze, Benny Chill, and Major Steez.

Apart from his successful music career Costa has also bagged himself a few collaborations with major brands, specifically Oros and popular body spray brand Axe.