Liverpool and Everton do battle over Sunderland wonderkid Chris Rigg

Everton are set to rival Liverpool for Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg, whose future will come under intense scrutiny if the Black Cats stumble in their promotion bid.

The 17-year-old is regarded in recruitment circles as one of the brightest young English prospects in the game and has attracted scouts from across the Premier League.

The i Paper has been told that West Ham, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are among the other top flight clubs to run regular checks, while fierce rivals Newcastle United also hold a long-standing interest in Rigg.

Liverpool have also sent scouts to watch the teenager, who has played nearly 40 times this term.

But the emergence of Everton is intriguing, given their added financial muscle this summer.

Rigg is regarded as one of the top prospects in English football (Photo: Getty)

Everton are looking to strengthen – in the words of one insider – “in every single department” over the close season.

The Toffees are understood to be keen to drive down the average age of a team that has consistently been one of the division’s oldest.

A move for Rigg – whose energetic play is seen as perfect for the style that David Moyes wants to implement next season – would make sense.

Sunderland may have other ideas, given Rigg is under contract until 2027.

If they are promoted – and they are guaranteed a place in the Championship play-offs, even if form has tailed off a little of late – then he is highly likely to stay on Wearside.

If not, then his future becomes more complicated, given Sunderland’s player trading model.

They recently sold 19-year-old winger Tommy Watson to Brighton for about £8m.

The price tag for Rigg would be hefty – well in excess of the £30m Leeds received from Tottenham for similarly talented midfielder Archie Gray last year.

So far, The i Paper understands, they are yet to receive a bid but sources believe offers are almost “inevitable” in the close season.

Everton have also run checks on Rigg’s midfield teammate Dan Neil, 23, having contemplated making an offer in January.

A number of high-profile departures in recent weeks are seen as the Friedkin Group making their influence felt at Everton ahead of what insiders believe will be a “transformational” summer.

But nowhere is more important than in the recruitment department, where transfer specialist Nick Hammond is set to follow incoming chief executive Angus Kinnear from Elland Road.

With extra funds, the pair will be expected to help land players who will significantly improve Everton – and Rigg would surely fit that bill.