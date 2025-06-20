Liverpool eye two more transfers after £40m Kerkez deal

Liverpool have struck a deal worth £40m for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez – and their spending is not over yet.

The i Paper reported on Monday that a complicated deal was set to be concluded this week and both parties have stuck to that timeline with a fee agreed on Friday.

It is understood there are still some minor details to iron out but it is expected an agreement will be reached early next week, with Kerkez set to sign a five-year contract and seal what is a dream move for the Hungary international.

He has been a long-term target of Liverpool’s but Bournemouth have driven a hard bargain, barely budging from their initial valuation of £45m despite the player turning down interest from Manchester City.

With Florian Wirtz having completed his medical, the Premier League champions will have spent nearly £150m before the end of June in a serious show of intent.

The Reds will now look to raise money, with the sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen at an advanced stage.

There is also uncertainty over the future of Andy Robertson, although suitors Atletico Madrid have not tabled an offer anywhere near Liverpool’s valuation of the Scotland international.

Liverpool are still looking for a striker and centre-back and have serious interest in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, who has been a target for Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in the past.

Guehi is interested in the possibility of moving to Anfield, and Palace will sell, but the transfer remains in the preliminary stages.

There is other interest in Guehi but The i Paper understands that Newcastle, who made several bids for him last summer, are considering other targets for their long-held centre-back vacancy.

Liverpool also want a forward, although talk of a bid for Alexander Isak has mystified sources at Newcastle, where the stance on the Sweden forward remains as it was earlier in the year.

He is rated in excess of £150m and there have been no offers or enquiries about Isak, who remains an important part of Eddie Howe’s plans.

While Liverpool admire Isak – they are not the only ones, with Barcelona and Arsenal also coveting him – a deal this summer is almost impossible, given Newcastle’s reticence to sell their prize asset.