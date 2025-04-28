48
10
35
4
11
26
22
2
24
33
32
1
44
5
20
31
39
23
38
46
29
3
16
30
49
40
14
43
18
34
9
25
37
13
15
8
Liverpool: Why Federico Chiesa is not guaranteed a Premier League winners’ medal

Liverpool: Why Federico Chiesa is not guaranteed a Premier League winners’ medal

2025-04-28Last Updated: 2025-04-28
365 Less than a minute


Chiesa has struggled for game time in the Premier League following his summer transfer


Source link

2025-04-28Last Updated: 2025-04-28
365 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

What time is Ballon d’Or 2024? Ceremony start, nominees shortlist, winner odds as Vinicius Jr favourite

What time is Ballon d’Or 2024? Ceremony start, nominees shortlist, winner odds as Vinicius Jr favourite

2024-10-28
Liverpool vs Chelsea player ratings as Jones shines but 4/10 Palmer struggles

Liverpool vs Chelsea player ratings as Jones shines but 4/10 Palmer struggles

2024-10-20
‘Bowl on off stump and don’t wind him up!’

‘Bowl on off stump and don’t wind him up!’

2023-06-23
When England’s Euro 2024 squad is announced

When England’s Euro 2024 squad is announced

2024-05-19
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo