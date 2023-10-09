Liverpool injury update: Stefan Bajcetic, Cody Gakpo and Thiago Alcantara latest news and return dates

L iverpool are set to be boosted by the return of a number of first-team stars after the international break.

While they had to settle for a draw on Sunday against Brighton, Jurgen Klopp’s side have made a strong start to the Premier League season and sit just three points off Tottenham and Arsenal.

With a derby clash to come against Everton straight after the internationals, the Liverpool boss will be keen to have the likes of Cody Gakpo and Stefan Bajcetic available to him once again.

Here are the latest updates on Liverpool’s injury problems…

Cody Gakpo

There were fears that Cody Gakpo would face a lengthy spell on the sidelines after he left the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a week ago in a knee brace, having been brought off at half-time in that match.

That injury kept him out of the draw with Brighton, but Klopp has revealed there is a “good chance” that the Dutchman is fit and available to face Everton after the international break.

“He is already out of the brace, walks normal around, so from all the very, very bad opportunities and possibilities injury-wise, I think he nearly got the best but is still injured,” Klopp said.

Potential return date: Saturday October 21 2023 vs Everton

Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara has not featured yet this campaign, having undergone surgery on a hip injury at the end of last season.

The midfielder was nearing a return to action, but has been frustrated in his recovery by minor setbacks. The Liverpool boss has said he hopes Thiago will be available shortly after the international break, but the Everton clash could come too soon.

“He had now two setbacks in the rehab, not massive but enough to take him off the pitch again,” Klopp said.

“Obviously not the same injury, not at all, but a bit similar.

Potential return date: Thursday October 26 2023 vs Toulouse

Thiago has suffered more than one setback in his return from a hip injury / Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Stefan Bajcetic

Stefan Bajcetic made his long-awaited return from injury when he started against LASK in the Europa League, before coming off the bench a week later in the Carabao Cup win over Leicester.

Klopp has stated that the teenager “felt something else” after making his comeback, and he has not been involved since.

Like Thiago, it is not believed to be a serious issue and there is a chance he is in contention for the Merseyside derby.

Potential return date: Saturday October 21 2023 vs Everton

Conor Bradley

It was revealed at the end of August that Conor Bradley had suffered a stress fracture to his back.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill has said that Bradley is an “extreme doubt” for the rest of the Euro 2024 qualification campaign, suggesting he could miss the final two fixtures in mid-November.

There was a more positive update last week from Klopp, though he made it clear that Liverpool would not be rushing Bradley back into action.

“Conor is on the way back, he is running, but in that age group and with these kind of injuries you tend to give them rather three weeks more than not enough because it has to do with the growing process of the body and stuff like this,” the Liverpool said.

Potential return date: December 2023