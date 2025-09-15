32
43
26
2
11
15
10
9
38
14
35
25
33
8
29
13
34
22
48
3
16
24
1
49
5
44
30
20
37
18
4
23
46
31
40
39
Liverpool injury update: Alexis Mac Allister, Alexander Isak and Curtis Jones latest news and return dates

Liverpool injury update: Alexis Mac Allister, Alexander Isak and Curtis Jones latest news and return dates

2025-09-15Last Updated: 2025-09-15
349 Less than a minute


Atletico Madrid visit Anfield on Wednesday, but will Arne Slot’s squad be at full fitness?


Source link

2025-09-15Last Updated: 2025-09-15
349 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Arsenal injury update: Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiysau and Fabio Vieira latest news and return dates

Arsenal injury update: Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiysau and Fabio Vieira latest news and return dates

2024-08-12
Location of planned £2.6million state-of-the-art cricket dome for Luton revealed

Location of planned £2.6million state-of-the-art cricket dome for Luton revealed

2025-09-12
'That's my aim': Eberechi Eze sets trophy target after completing £67.5m Arsenal transfer

'That's my aim': Eberechi Eze sets trophy target after completing £67.5m Arsenal transfer

2025-08-24
Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

2023-12-10
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo