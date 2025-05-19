49
40
39
22
35
13
26
44
1
18
20
32
24
15
11
34
2
23
48
16
46
25
4
38
37
29
14
30
8
5
43
3
33
10
31
9
Liverpool 'make Milos Kerkez move' after Jeremie Frimpong deal as Rayan Cherki boost revealed

Liverpool 'make Milos Kerkez move' after Jeremie Frimpong deal as Rayan Cherki boost revealed

2025-05-19Last Updated: 2025-05-19
347 Less than a minute


Premier League champions are not wasting any time ahead of the first instalment of a split summer transfer window


Source link

2025-05-19Last Updated: 2025-05-19
347 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Arsenal FC: Kroenkes back transfer plan as Mikel Arteta targets four new signings

Arsenal FC: Kroenkes back transfer plan as Mikel Arteta targets four new signings

2023-05-30
Paris 2024 Paralympics closes with spectacular light show and electronic music

Paris 2024 Paralympics closes with spectacular light show and electronic music

2024-09-08
Van Dijk seals Carabao Cup glory for Liverpool with dramatic extra-time goal

Van Dijk seals Carabao Cup glory for Liverpool with dramatic extra-time goal

2024-02-25
‘I could see myself at Tottenham, they haven’t had a creative player like me for years’

‘I could see myself at Tottenham, they haven’t had a creative player like me for years’

2023-08-12
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo