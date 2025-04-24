24
When Liverpool FC can win the Premier League title after Arsenal FC delay celebrations

2025-04-24Last Updated: 2025-04-24
344 1 minute read

Defeat for Arsenal at home to Crystal Palace will have confirmed Liverpool as champions of England for a 20th time in their history, and for a second time in five seasons.

Mikel Arteta has previously insisted that he would never give up on winning the title as long as it’s mathematically possible, but even his tone has changed with the Gunners dropping too many points in recent weeks.

That result means it is just a matter of time before the celebrations can begin on Merseyside as it will take an unlikely set of results to stop Slot from guiding Liverpool to the Premier league title in his first season in charge.

Liverpool are closing in on the Premier League title

When can Liverpool clinch the Premier League title?

Arsenal can now only reach a maximum of 79 points.

This means even if Gunners were to win their remaining games, Liverpool’s far superior goal difference means they could lose all their remaining five games and still win the league.

However, the Reds can mathematically clinch the Premier League title this weekend as they simply need to avoid defeat at home to Tottenham and the crown is theirs.


