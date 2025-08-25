2
38
18
22
29
33
16
49
39
15
25
44
23
3
31
1
26
8
14
48
4
35
40
43
46
5
32
9
37
24
34
10
13
20
30
11
Liverpool target Rodrygo 'pushing for Real Madrid exit' as Xabi Alonso confirms transfer plan

Liverpool target Rodrygo 'pushing for Real Madrid exit' as Xabi Alonso confirms transfer plan

2025-08-25Last Updated: 2025-08-25
346 Less than a minute


Arne Slot’s latest forward target may come off the market


Source link

2025-08-25Last Updated: 2025-08-25
346 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Leeds sign Tottenham’s Joe Rodon on loan for season

Leeds sign Tottenham’s Joe Rodon on loan for season

2023-08-10
Harriet Dart left in tears on court after Wimbledon loss

Harriet Dart left in tears on court after Wimbledon loss

2024-07-07
Jose Mourinho confirms plans to return to management amid Chelsea and Bayern Munich links

Jose Mourinho confirms plans to return to management amid Chelsea and Bayern Munich links

2024-03-24
Ousmane Dembele injury: PSG confirm hamstring blow ahead of Arsenal Champions League decider

Ousmane Dembele injury: PSG confirm hamstring blow ahead of Arsenal Champions League decider

2025-05-02
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo