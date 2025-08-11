Rodrygo: Odds slashed on summer transfer as Liverpool FC face competition for Alexander Isak alternative
Standard Sport understands Spurs are looking to bolster their attacking options before the summer transfer window closes and have identified Savinho as a target following Heung-min Son’s move to LAFC.
Man City are said to be demanding at least £50million for the winger who provided eight assists in the Premier League last season.
Elsewhere, Jack Grealish is on the verge of joining Everton on a season-long loan deal which means City could re-enter the market to bolster their forward line and now links to Rodrygo – and Chelsea target Xavi Simons – have emerged.
That said, Liverpool remain favourites to land the Brazil international at 13/8, while Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham are joint-third favourites at 4/1 with Arsenal placed at 9/2 to sign the forward before the summer transfer window closes.
“Well, we just lost Darwin [Nunez], he went to Saudi and we lost Lucho [Luis Diaz], obviously he went to Bayern,” he told talkSPORT after the Community Shield loss to Crystal Palace on penalties.
“I think there’s always room for an attacker in order to strengthen us so let’s see what the window brings in terms of the balance of the team.”
Staying put: Alexander Isak
Alexander Isak has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield, but with Newcastle reportedly making it clear that their star striker is not for sale this summer, Rodrygo is touted as a possible alternative.
Odds: Rodrygo to sign for before 2nd September 2025
Any Saudi Pro League Club: 5/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
