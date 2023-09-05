Liverpool: Mohamed Salah ‘delays joining Egypt squad to discuss £200m Saudi Arabia move’

According to reports, Liverpool are set to receive a bid worth £200million for their talisman after a Saudi Arabian delegation touched down in the UK for a final push to lure the forward to Al-Ittihad.

An offer understood to be worth around £150m, with £100m up front, was rejected on the eve of the summer transfer window deadline, but the Saudi Pro League remain undeterred as they chase of poster boy of African football.

Jurgen Klopp was defiant when discussing Salah’s future on Sunday, insisting: “I’ve never had, and I don’t have now, doubts about his future, his commitment to this club.

“Believe me, you can’t imagine how much fuss the whole world makes and how calm we are with it. He’s our player, he wants to play here and that’s it.”

But Salah is reportedly less sure of his future and has been given permission by the Egyptian FA to remain in England for expected transfer talks with Al-Ittihad.

The Saudi Pro League transfer window shuts on Thursday, so Salah has been allowed to skip the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier dead-rubber against Ethiopia before joining the squad for the friendly against Tunisia on September 12.