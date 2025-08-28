23
16
2
25
31
5
29
37
9
18
4
14
24
20
34
48
33
13
35
44
49
26
15
46
10
1
38
32
40
39
22
30
8
43
11
3
Liverpool 'confident' of signing Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi in stunning £180m double transfer

Liverpool 'confident' of signing Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi in stunning £180m double transfer

2025-08-28Last Updated: 2025-08-28
341 Less than a minute


Reds will take their summer spend past £400m if they complete a double deal


Source link

2025-08-28Last Updated: 2025-08-28
341 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Man Utd vs Rangers: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Man Utd vs Rangers: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-01-21
Crystal Palace vs Fulham: Prediction, kick-off time today, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: Prediction, kick-off time today, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2024-11-09
Manchester United vs Bayern Munich LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

2023-12-12
Kylian Mbappe confirms PSG departure ahead of expected summer move to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe confirms PSG departure ahead of expected summer move to Real Madrid

2024-05-10
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo