Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Anfield hosts a fascinating match-up between two of the Premier League’s early high-flyers today, as Liverpool face Aston Villa. Both sides have won all of their games since a tricky opening weekend and want to head into the international break in fine spirit with a win this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is without new signing Ryan Gravenberch but finally look to have improved their midfield situation with the deadline day purchase. Darwin Nunez has earned a starting berth after his brace off the bench secured a huge victory at Newcastle a week ago.

Villa, meanwhile, come into this one off the back of a Europa Conference League cruise past Hibernian and a win on Merseyside will boost their confidence of competing on multiple fronts this season. This game is not on TV in the UK but you can follow Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog!