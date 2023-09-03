Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Anfield hosts a fascinating match-up between two of the Premier League’s early high-flyers today, as Liverpool face Aston Villa. Both sides have won all of their games since a tricky opening weekend and want to head into the international break in fine spirit with a win this afternoon.
Jurgen Klopp’s side is without new signing Ryan Gravenberch but finally look to have improved their midfield situation with the deadline day purchase. Darwin Nunez has earned a starting berth after his brace off the bench secured a huge victory at Newcastle a week ago.
Villa, meanwhile, come into this one off the back of a Europa Conference League cruise past Hibernian and a win on Merseyside will boost their confidence of competing on multiple fronts this season. This game is not on TV in the UK but you can follow Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog!
Liverpool backed for the win
Dimitar Berbatov has backed his old rivals to come out on top today.
“I think Liverpool will be buzzing with that win against Newcastle with 10 men because that was difficult to do at St James’ Park,2 he told Betfair.
“The Nunez goals are moments that can turn your fortune for a team when you have your chance. The two goals are in the past so he has to concentrate on the next game and score again. I will go for them to win again against Villa.”
Emi Martinez fit for Aston Villa
A fitness boost for the away team as Emi Martinez returns to take his place between the posts.
Alex Moreno is not fit to play but Leander Dendoncker is on the bench.
Darwin Nunez starts!
No surprise to see Darwin Nunez rewarded for his match-winning brace off the bench at Newcastle with a starting berth today.
Diogo Jota is dropped to the bench, as is Wataru Endo. Ryan Gravenberch is not yet registered and Virgil van Dijk suspended, with Joe Gomez his replacement.
How Aston Villa line up
Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres; Cash, Kamara, Luiz, Digne; Diaby, McGinn; Watkins
Subs: Olsen, Tielemans, Chambers, Lenglet, Zaniolo, Duran, Dendoncker, Bailey, Kellyman
How Liverpool line up
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz
Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Doak, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Quansah
Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Countdown to kick-off
We’re only just over an hour away from getting underway at Anfield with team news up shortly!
Ryan Gravenberch makes sentimental pick for shirt number
Ryan Gravenberch’s Liverpool shirt number has been confirmed after he completed a £34million transfer from Bayern Munich.
Plenty of shirt numbers were available to the 21-year-old, the highest of which being the No12 vacated by Joe Gomez over the summer, but Ajax academy graduate Gravenberch will don the No38 shirt an Anfield.
However, a sentimental option was also there for Gravenberch. He wore the No38 shirt during his early days in the Ajax first-team and took that number at Bayern too, with his more regular Ajax No8 not available at either Munich or Anfield.
