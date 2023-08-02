48
11
7
34
46
21
23
37
15
25
44
5
47
30
50
22
18
29
13
9
10
4
2
35
38
39
40
45
14
33
31
16
49
26
43
24
8
1
32
3
20

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich live stream: How can I watch pre-season friendly on TV in UK today?

137 1 minute read


L

iverpool ramp up their preparations for the new Premier League season against Bayern Munich this afternoon.

Wednesday’s showdown at the Singapore National Stadium is the Reds’ penultimate pre-season test, with only a clash against Bundesliga newcomers Darmstadt 98 to come at Preston’s Deepdale on Monday night before the 2023/24 campaign opens with a heavyweight meeting with Chelsea on August 13.


Source link

137 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Lavia and Rice; Chelsea book medical, Caicedo latest; Kane to PSG; Man United

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Lavia and Rice; Chelsea book medical, Caicedo latest; Kane to PSG; Man United

Brit Challenges For World Honours In Just His 16th Fight

Six Nations 2021 Round 4: Team News And Predictions

IPL final 2023: Chennai Super Kings equal title record in last-ball thriller

IPL final 2023: Chennai Super Kings equal title record in last-ball thriller

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo