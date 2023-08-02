Liverpool vs Bayern Munich live stream: How can I watch pre-season friendly on TV in UK today?

L iverpool ramp up their preparations for the new Premier League season against Bayern Munich this afternoon.

Wednesday’s showdown at the Singapore National Stadium is the Reds’ penultimate pre-season test, with only a clash against Bundesliga newcomers Darmstadt 98 to come at Preston’s Deepdale on Monday night before the 2023/24 campaign opens with a heavyweight meeting with Chelsea on August 13.

It’s been a solid summer campaign for Liverpool so far, with 12 goals scored in just three games and relegated Leicester put to the sword, along with Karlsruher.

The only blip for Jurgen Klopp’s team to date was a thrilling eight-goal contest against German second-tier side Greuther Furth, in which they squandered a comfortable 3-1 lead in the second half and eventually needed Mohamed Salah’s last-gasp equaliser to spare their blushes.

Klopp will want to see his defence stand up to a stern test against reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern, who beat Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale last time out after losing narrowly to Manchester City in Tokyo.

Read More

Where to watch Liverpool vs Bayern Munich

TV channel and live stream: Liverpool vs Bayern Munich is being broadcast live via the Reds’ in-house subscription media service, LFCTV and LFCTV GO.

Live coverage: You can follow all the action on matchday with Standard Sport’s live blog.